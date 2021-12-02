Worth a Thousand Words: County Star: A New Hope

Regular readers of the Isanti-Chisago County Star might have seen a new name in the byline of a number of articles over the last three editions. That name — Hope Murray — belongs to my new assistant.
Some of you might recall that back in the spring of 2020, my longtime assistant Lori Zabel decided it was time for her to move on to other endeavors. Unfortunately, the timing of that decision wound up being extremely bad for both her and me as the pandemic was officially declared less than a month after her final day at the Star. We were faced with the double-whammy of not only decreased revenue to support hiring Lori’s replacement, but we quickly came to realize that there simply wasn’t as much for someone to do. Temporarily gone were sports to cover, and the Out & About page was wiped out as well. There weren’t as many “feature” stories to be found either.
With all of this, it was mutually agreed that the workload involved with putting the paper together on a weekly basis could still be accomplished by a single person (aka: me). So the hiring process was put on hold for what turned out to be over a year-and-a-half while we muddled through this pandemic and awaited a return to closer to normal.
In the meantime, the Star’s sister newspaper in Pine City, the Pioneer, was also in need of an assistant for a couple months while their assistant was on maternity leave. Enter one Hope Murray, who had been doing some writing for the Kanabec County Times, another of the Star’s sister newspapers. Based on her extensive experience in the newspaper industry, she was the perfect fill-in for Pine City. It didn’t take long for her to make herself so valuable that the thought of her sticking around for an extended period of time was too tempting to pass up. And what better place than here?
Let me tell you, Hope has brought a huge breath of fresh air into our little offices. Her expertise in grammar perfectly offsets my admitted weakness in that area. In fact, she has proven so efficient at doing her job, I not only have a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, but I’m finding I need to alter my routine just to keep up with her!
To top it off, she is a very skilled writer, as evidenced by her varied stories that have graced - dare I say dominated - the Star’s front pages. Thus far, I haven’t found a topic she hasn’t jumped on with full exuberance. In fact, she’s readily found several stories of interest on her own.
While we feel the quality of the Star didn’t greatly decrease during the pandemic, Hope has already considerably increased our quality even more so. You see, while I have always found it of great benefit that I have a long history with the area, I have come to realize that having a fresh, new set of eyes and ears can be a great asset as well. Hope has already brought a different perspective to a few of our “traditional, yearly” write-ups. And she has readily tackled a couple subjects that I might have passed up on because I vaguely recall doing something a number of years ago.
So, I encourage any of our readers to feel free to reach out to her at either 763-689-1181, ext. 106, or via email at news@countystar.com, whether it’s to offer a story suggestion, for a submission for our Out & About or Milestones pages, or just to say “hi” and “welcome.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
