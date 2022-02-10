Worth a Thousand Words: Creating more visibility for the Star and our advertisers

If you have frequented one or more of a dozen select businesses in the area in the last two weeks or so, you might have noticed an addition to their decor — a large monitor with a placard highlighting our website underneath. Those monitors are part of an exciting, new “indoor digital billboard” campaign the Star has recently introduced.
Such a display is far from unique. I can remember as a kid watching extra-large rotating flip cards featuring local businesses to pass the time while waiting for our food at People’s Cafe. More recently, many banks and other places with a waiting area have had monitors on display featuring regional or national information. Heck, even gas stations have installed a similar feature at their gas pumps. However, this is new for the Star in particular and for this area, at least in this hyper-localized form.
The concept is pretty straightforward, especially upon watching the monitor for any period of time. When on, which is typically during the business’ hours of operation, the monitors display a series of ads from various businesses, with positive news snippets or event announcements interwoven throughout the series of ads. However, it is a little more complex than that.
We have intentionally limited the total number of advertising spots to 40, with a maximum of five ads being from the same category of business such as real estate, attorneys, etc. By doing this, it guarantees every business will be seen no less than four times an hour, plus the loop won’t be saturated with just one or two types of businesses.
With the help of Minnesota Digital, 12 high-traffic businesses throughout Cambridge, Isanti and North Branch were selected to install these monitors. The monitors in these businesses — Cambridge, Isanti and North Branch Anytime Fitness; The Brass Rail; Chapala; Pine Brook Inn; NV Nails; Flickabirds; Fusion Nails; Isanti VFW; Miami Nails; and Don Julios — are estimated to garner almost 200,000 local, monthly impressions.
But this isn’t strictly an advertising campaign. Those news snippets I mentioned will be taken directly from the pages of each weeks’ edition of the Star, helping spread positive stories from across the area. In addition, event announcements taken from our “Out and About” calendar will help spread the word about fun activities being offered in the near future. And as a personal promise, no negative or controversial news will be posted. I think we can all agree there are far too many sources of that sort of thing already, and far too few sources of positive information.
Any businesses that would like to take advantage of this opportunity can contact Kellie Champion at sales@countystar.com or at 763-689-1181, ext. 102. Any group or organization who would like to have an upcoming event featured in our Out & About calendar, and by extension be considered for being featured on the indoor digital billboards, can submit their information to me at the below email address or phone number.
All-in-all, we feel this is going to be an excellent way for local businesses and the Star itself to gain an extra bit of exposure.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
