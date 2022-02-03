Worth a Thousand Words: Earlier election campaigns forces earlier implementation of political letters policy

It seems like each election year’s campaigning is beginning earlier and earlier. Case in point: Not 24 hours after United States District 8 Representative Pete Stauber announced his intention to run for re-election, I received a letter to the editor offering one reader’s opinion on Stauber. That right there told me this could be a long, highly contentious election year.
Because of this, we here at the Star feel like it is necessary to institute our paid political letter to the editor policy sooner rather than later.
As a reminder, the Star, along with its sister publications, instituted a policy that during active election campaigning periods, any letters endorsing for or against a candidate, political party, or ballot measure be subject to a publishing fee of $25 for the first 250 words, plus 10 cents for each additional word. There is no word limit for these paid letters, however the content must also follow our regular letters policies.
The reason for this policy was due to several newspapers being inundated with organized letter-writing campaigns in lieu of paid advertisement. The end result was newspapers had to either dedicate extra valuable space for all of those letters or make the difficult decision to omit letters.
But with the early implementation of this policy, there are some conundrums that will be faced. Any regular reader of the Star will have noticed we have experienced an ongoing chain of letters being published on the opinion pages. While these letters have all followed our general policies, they now are squarely in a gray area of our political letters policy. Most of the time these letters can be characterized as “Trump versus Biden” in nature. However many of them also contain generalized references to Republicans or Democrats.
We don’t want to discourage those letter writers, but at the same time, by stating their perceived pros and cons of the two parties, by extension they are indirectly advocating voting for or against said party, even if they don’t mention a specific candidate by name.
Unfortunately, there is no clear-cut answer to if those letters will be assessed the publication fee. It literally will be on a case-by-case basis. So to all those potential letter writers, I simply ask for your patience as we all work together through this next nine months. And as always, if anyone has any questions or concerns, they are more than welcome to contact me.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.