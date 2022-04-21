Worth a Thousand Words: Early start leaves teams out in the cold

One of the silver linings of COVID that keeps getting bandied about is the fact that some changes that were made out of necessity actually led to the discovery of better ways of doing things.
A perfect example of this was last week’s article about retired Judge James Dehn conducting court via Zoom. In that article, it was mentioned the time and monetary expenses involved with virtual proceedings, with Judge Dehn stating how he thinks because of these efficiencies, he believes this method is at least partially here to stay.
This was just one example of improvements made to peoples’ daily lives. There are certainly many, many more examples that anyone can come up with. Unfortunately, however, not everyone has taken advantage of these discoveries.
In last week’s edition we also featured our traditional “Spring Sports Showcase” highlighting the various North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti teams that compete this time of year. When we were deciding when to publish this feature, I confidently circled April 14 on my calendar even though that was two weeks after the first allowed day of competition by the Minnesota State High School League.
The reason for that decision was simple. I flat-out knew that the feature wouldn’t be outdated because I predicted almost every competition that first two weeks wouldn’t take place. And I was exactly right. Last week’s crummy weather forced the cancellation or postponement of every single game from Tuesday, April 11 through Monday, April 18. The same thing happened between April 5 and April 7 as well.
Looking at this in a bubble, there’s certainly nothing unusual about this scheduling conundrum. Anyone who follows high school spring sports in Minnesota knows this sort of thing happens every year — that is except for last year.
As you might recall, Governor Tim Walz’s “pause” of winter sports in December 2020 caused the finish of those sports to be pushed back a full month. This caused spring sports to start slightly later than normal, but also finish up several weeks later than normal.
Looking back at the 2021 schedule, while there still was a number of games that had to be canceled or postponed due to weather, that weather was always simple rain, not snow and/or cold! Meanwhile, the section state tournaments went off in June without any sort of major hitches.
But, rather than seeing how things could be done better by either following a similar calendar as last year, or better yet, keeping the same starting dates as before but pushing back the postseason a couple weeks, the MSHSL went right back to the ridiculously condensed schedule coaches have been bemoaning for years. The end result is teams are already looking at a scheduling nightmare filled with four or more competitions a week.
I understand the argument that there are logistical issues with holding state competitions several weeks after school lets out. However, people were able to adjust with very little heads up last year. So, giving them several months advanced notice should enable everyone to make the necessary adjustments. And those adjustments would get easier and easier as this new schedule became the norm, rather than the emergency exception.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
