Worth a Thousand Words: Enough was enough for this Vikings fan

For a good portion of these last several months, anyone who spotted me saw me donning a gray Minnesota Vikings hooded sweatshirt. This sweatshirt garnered several mentions of surprise or admiration (depending on the observer’s perspective) of my continually wearing it despite this season’s turn of events, especially after the Purple’s more disappointing moments.
At first, my response was my standard, “I’m still a fan of the team and I don’t stop supporting them just because the goings are a little rough (again).” While this statement is 100% true, as the season wore on, I did find myself altering my answer to, “It’s an extremely comfortable sweatshirt” (which it is).
This season has been increasingly frustrating for us die-hard fans. As the narrow defeats started piling up, so did my desires for a change. The straw that broke the camel’s back came with the last-second loss to (at that time) the winless Detroit Lions. Immediately after that loss, I posted on Facebook that I was firmly behind the “Fire Zimmer” movement. That sentiment only magnified as the rest of the season wore on.
Anyone who knows me can verify that I don’t easily reach that kind of position. I am one of those annoyingly eternal optimists, but I do try to sprinkle it with a bit of realistic expectations. And that’s what makes this season harder to swallow. Going into it, I firmly felt we could make a strong playoff push. I would have bet money on our offense being among the top in the league. Plus, I was willing to believe that Zimmer would be able to return the defense to one of dominance.
What we got instead was extremely poor play-calling from both sides of the ball. Making it worse was when we did show sparks of dominance, the way we accomplished them was completely ignored by Zimmer. In fact, he continually proved that although he is a very good defensive coach, he was clueless about current-day offensive schemes. Proof in point came as his weekly half-time analysis for the sideline reporter became a broken record of “We have to run the ball more (or better).”
Sure, we have one of the best runningbacks in the NFL in Dalvin Cook, not to mention a backup who could probably be the starter on over half the other teams. But we also have one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league, plus a couple quality third options to boot. With that combination, the Vikings’ attitude could have been “pick your poison.” Instead, it was stubbornly trying to stick with the game plan no matter what the opponent was scheming.
With Monday’s announced firing of Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, things can start anew. My hope is that after going with a defensive guru as head coach for so long, the Vikings finally focus on the offense as far as a head coach goes and let that person select a strong defensive coordinator. Who that person is, I’m not totally sure. There are a few names I hope will be given strong consideration, but I don’t have a clear-cut #1 on my wish list.
But whoever it is, they will have my complete support, and hopes that finally, after all these times of heartbreak, we will have a bonafide reason to loudly proclaim “SKOL!”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
