Worth a Thousand Words: Exploring the ‘Butterfly effect’

One of the scientific theories that has always fascinated me is “The Butterfly effect.” In brief, the theory states that a butterfly flapping its wings in one part of the world can eventually cause a hurricane in another part of the world.
While that is certainly an extreme example that is impossible to prove or disprove, the theory is very much valid on a smaller scale. One small act can certainly start a chain of events that leads to a noticeable outcome that might have been very different if the first event hadn’t taken place.
One of the biggest examples of this is retold every year during the anniversary of 9/11. There are several stories of employees who worked at the World Trade Center being late that fateful day for some reason or other. On an even smaller scale, every single one of us could probably come up with a “what if” scenario from our own lives.
What isn’t discussed as much is an offshoot of the butterfly effect that involves another scientific theory — Newton’s Law of Motion, specifically “every action has an equal and opposite reaction.” In the context of our lives, this theory can be applied like a yin and yang principal where all things eventually balance out. If a person examines things closely, they would discover that all the negative things that happen to them are balanced out by positive things.
Again, this theory doesn’t hold water on a major scale. It bears little consolation on anyone who is a victim of a significant tragedy that this event will start a chain of events that could eventually lead to one or more positive moments in their life or in the life of others. Although it could also be argued that people who do things like agree to donate their organs should they die completely understand and accept that theory.
But people can look at these two theories intertwined in their everyday lives. Last Friday was a perfect example of this for me. Since I had a light workload, I decided to delay my morning walk until it was brighter and warmer out. However a call from Dr. Rudolph alerting me to a stupid (my words, not his) mistake I made in my coverage of the referendum election caused me to alter my plans again and immediately go for my walk.
In the middle of the walk, in which I was brooding over this mistake the whole time, I happened to look up and there was a Bald Eagle sitting on the leafless branches of a tree. Seeing that majestic bird instantaneously lightened my mood for not only the rest of the walk, but the rest of my day as well.
I guess what I’m getting at is everyone could be in a better mental place if they just kept in mind that any little negative moment of their lives could cause something positive to happen. Being late for work might not necessarily save your life, but it might enable you to stumble across something very nice. Or receiving bad news might alter your plans and allow you to see nature’s beauty, which in turn might inspire you to write a column like this one, which might invariably turn around someone’s outlook in life. You never know what that little flap of wings will turn into.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
