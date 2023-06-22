Worth a Thousand Words: From one extreme to the next

Does everybody remember a mere two to three months ago when everyone (including myself) was begging for an end to the seemingly endless winter precipitation? Yeah, as the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for...
It is now the first “official” days of summer and everyone is now begging for an end to this seemingly endless dry spell we are currently going through. Most of our lawns have returned to the same brown color that was prevalent once the standing snow melted away in a matter of a couple days last April. Even some of the most dedicated households to watering the grass have thrown up their arms in defeat. Ironically, while the city of Cambridge allowed for “No Mow May,” many properties will now be participating in “No Mow June” — but not by choice.
But even in our desperation for a little rain, we tend to be extremely egocentric — wanting to custom order when the rain falls. I am just as guilty as anyone with this. Now that summertime activities I enjoy covering are in full swing, my request has been that it can rain all it wants after dark. Take this last weekend as an example. The early forecasts were for a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. My immediate thoughts were “great, but please don’t rain mid-day Saturday or until after 3 p.m. on Sunday” in order for me to cover North Branch Midsummer activities and the Cambridge Father’s Day Fly-in.
Well, Mother Nature heeded my request, but she went a little overboard and subsequently gave us only enough rain to dampen the pavement for maybe a half-hour. Similarly, my pleas for a rain-free three days for the state track and field meet were reciprocated with other areas of the state getting downpours, but St. Michael-Albertville and here in our neck of the woods nary getting a drop.
Now, at least for me, the next two weeks are relatively event-free, or at least the events that are taking place outside aren’t quite as major. And yes, since the Fourth of July is on a Tuesday, I am including that as an event I wouldn’t be heartbroken if it was a washout. Like I said, I am very self-centered with my rainfall requests.
After that, it’s right back to ultra-specific requests considering there’s Isanti Rodeo/Jubilee Days, County Fairs, plus a variety of other smaller-scale events.
I know that I probably won’t get away unscathed the entire summer. There’s sure to be some event I am looking forward to that will either get nixed completely or the very least require me to cover it from underneath an umbrella. Mother Nature quite simply won’t allow for us to think we can get away with completely custom-made weather conditions. All you have to do is think back to last winter to realize that.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.