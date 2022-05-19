Worth a Thousand Words: From the department of redundancy department

I try not to repeat myself too much in this column, but there seems to be a couple subjects that naturally seem to find their way into this space on multiple occasions. Sadly, the theme of “maybe next year” in terms of my beloved Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Wild have turned into routine messages.
A couple recent events have prompted me to once again bring up a different topic that at times makes this space sound like a broken record — political letters to the editor. I most recently reviewed our policy a couple months ago when it appeared like the local campaign season had gotten off to an early start. But, as quickly as it sprung up, it went silent.
This time, though, the election process has officially started up with the opening of the early filing period for those elections that may have a primary election in August. And sure enough, you will see one letter already labeled as “paid,” along with an editor’s note on another of why that one wasn’t required to be paid.
So, in a nutshell, here’s the explanation again:
After years of being inundated with blatantly organized letter-writing campaigns by a number of candidates or other interest groups, the Star and its sister publications made the decision to implement a paid political letter to the editor policy. During an election season, any letters to the editor that directly or indirectly endorse voting for or against a candidate, party, or other ballot question would be subject to being charged $25 for the first 250 words, plus 10 cents for each additional word.
For this particular election season, the part about “indirectly endorsing” a candidate appears to be of even higher significance. As many already know, the recent mandatory redistricting of county commissioner districts has resulted in all current commissioners in both Isanti and Chisago County having to run for re-election. Now, during a normal election season, since only two or three incumbents would be on the ballot, we would allow people to comment about any decisions the commission as a whole made.
But since they are all presumably going to be on the ballot, that created the potential loophole in our policy where someone could routinely criticize or compliment an action made by the commission as a whole as a subtle (or maybe not-so-subtle) way of saying do or don’t vote for an incumbent.
As an example, “The commission is wasting our money on (insert project here)” would be a legitimate letter topic a couple months ago, but now that all commissioners are up for re-election, that same sentiment can easily be construed as “don’t vote for them.”
Along those same lines, compliments or complaints about either of the two major political parties in general could also be determined to be an indirect endorsement of candidates.
The crazy thing is, if in two weeks it turns out a majority of candidates wind up running unopposed, then all bets are off. Only time will tell.
In the meantime, we will be taking an extra-long look at all letters that come in and how they fit into our policies. I can almost guarantee there will be some razor-thin judgment calls being made. And chances are, in hindsight, some mistakes will be made (in fact, there already has been). All I ask for is your patience and understanding that everything is being done in the interest of having the fairest and most informative election season possible.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
