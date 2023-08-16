There has always been a bit of a love/hate relationship between regular media and social media. On the one hand, social media has a reputation for either having a fountain of misinformation or on the rare instances of accurate information, it often winds up “scooping” regular news — especially when the regular news comes out on a weekly basis.
On the other hand, regular media can use social media to promote their coverage, increase their visibility in the community, and hopefully clear the air of some of the misinformation.
The Star has used both Facebook and Twitter, err, X (I’ll never get used to that change) for some time now. Most often, we use it to promote what stories are in the most recent edition of the newspaper. Sometimes we use it simply to share information from someone else’s posts, especially if it is extremely time-sensitive. Every once in a while, we use it to give live (or nearly live) coverage, especially when it comes to local sports results.
Now, I am excited to announce we have expanded our social media reach by starting an Instagram account. We started it a good month ago, with our original post being from the Isanti Rodeo/Jubilee Days parade. That post, in a nutshell, is what I envision most of our IG posts will look like. Compared to our use of Facebook and X, our Instagram posts are generally short video clips telling our followers exactly what we are up to at that moment. This will also serve as a teaser for what people might find inside the pages of our next edition.
In keeping with Instagram’s overall feel of a more light-hearted atmosphere, our video clips will most likely be of fun events taking place in our communities. The captions will also be more light-hearted, especially given my propensity for puns, word plays, or other general pop culture references.
Don’t get me wrong, if we feel it is important, we might post a photo or video from a contentious, much talked about government meeting. We will also post reminders of previous articles that were published, but it won’t be like on Facebook where we share direct links to stories regularly throughout the week.
As the high school sports seasons begin again, there could be alerts to which games I am photographically covering. And who knows, Instagram might replace X as the place I report instant game results once our following numbers increase.
Be forewarned, though. It won’t be a perfect usage of this platform. It does take a level of multitasking (shooting and uploading a video with my cell phone while also shooting still photos with my “big” camera). And there have already been a couple of times I get done covering something only to slap my forehead after realizing I flat-out forgot to grab a short video.
But overall, I think this will be an excellent way for our readers to get a peek at our upcoming coverage, which will only increase our visibility within the community. So I invite you to follow us on Instagram @isantichisagocountystar.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
