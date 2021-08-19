Worth a Thousand Words: Getting mowed down by the drought

I’ve mentioned in this column a few times how I don’t really mind mowing the lawn, assuming the weather isn’t too stifling hot and humid. In fact, I don’t mind doing it so much last summer I volunteered to mow the lawn at my apartment. My landlord frequently leaves for work around 6 a.m. and doesn’t arrive back home until over 12 hours later, so when he was doing the mowing, it was either on a weekend or he was practically needing a headlight on the lawnmower.
Back when I made the offer, the pandemic had effectively eliminated a good majority of things I typically cover over the summer such as festivals, fairs, etc. So if nothing else, I figured mowing would be a much more productive use of my expanded spare time. At least it would be better than just sitting around watching TV.
Now that my schedule has tightened up quite a bit, I do find myself having to fit mowing in, but truth be told, even doing it at a slower, meticulous pace while taking multiple water breaks, it still only takes about an hour. Adding in helping my dad with my parents’ yard still amounts to under two hours of my time. Plus, my busier schedule is far more flexible than my landlord’s.
For this summer, though, much of that has been rendered moot by the insane drought Minnesota is experiencing. Typically, my parents’ yard needs mowing once a week. This summer, however, it has become a once-a-month ritual. Even though they have underground sprinklers, they never got around to turning them on and eventually figured they would prefer to conserve water and save money.
My apartment’s lawn doesn’t grow any faster. It’s also more wild grass and weeds than sod-type grass, which creates a bigger conundrum for me. You see, I’m somewhat of a lawn snob. I don’t go to the extremes of seeding, watering, fertilizing, and removing weeds from my lawn. But I do greatly appreciate an evenly manicured yard, complete with lines. I even alternate what pattern I mow in, going northwest to southeast one time, southwest to northeast another, and adding in a rectangular pattern every so often. I’ve heard doing that is supposed to promote better, more even growth.
Considering the wild grass/weeds aren’t affected by this drought, over time this summer the yard has repeatedly become this eyesore of patches of taller growth. But since other patches are brown, crisp, and barely taller than it was the last mowing, it just wasn’t recommended to mow. So there it stood, intermittent patches of growth and no-growth.
Even though there were larger sections of the yard that definitely could use a good trim-down, there’s that whole evenly manicured thing. In my mind, if I only did certain sections of the yard, it just doesn’t look right. Or worse yet, it looks like I was just being lazy.
So the mower just sits idle. Since the beginning of June, I’ve mowed three times, with the last one being just this last Friday. And with the latest forecasts, it doesn’t sound like we will get back to a wetter pattern anytime soon. That leaves me with only the comforting thought that along my morning walking route, I see many yards suffering the same fate.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.