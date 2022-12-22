Worth a Thousand Words: Getting the bright idea of fixing Christmas tree lights

On Sunday, I was greeted at my parent’s house with the news that their Christmas tree would no longer be lit. According to my mom, a section of lights suddenly started shining extra bright the night before, and when she went over to investigate, it was discovered they were also hot to the touch, which is quite a safety hazard and a probable indicator they would be dying in the near future.
She said they would look for a new tree after Christmas, but for the time being, they at least had a tree, it just wouldn’t be lit up like normal. I found that revelation a little surprising since this is the same person who just a couple of weeks ago lamented about how the Christmas tree in downtown Cambridge wasn’t lit up at its normal time one day.
I will also admit I wasn’t thrilled with that concept either. Turning on each of the lighted Christmas decorations on a daily basis is a treasured ritual in my mind. So, I did what any modern-day person would do: I took to the internet to see if there were any good deals on a new tree. It turned out there are, but each of the local stores indicated very minimal to no inventory still in stock.
With that option out the window, and because my mom also professed how she liked their current tree, I went with “plan B” — I would remove the current lights and string up some others either from old ones I thought we still had or barring that, make a run to the store, banking on the fact they would at least still have lights for sale. Well, that turned out to be a much larger task than anticipated.
I was thinking the lights’ wires were simply wrapped around branches of the tree, so it was just a matter of untangling them. I figured this would be similar to what we go through when fishing with open-faced casting reels. For you non-fishermen out there, one of the hazards of these types of reels is if you let the line run out too fast when casting, it creates a backlash and the line will get all tangled up, forcing you to spend time untangling it before being able to resume fishing. We affectionately called this “Jeffrey messes” after a cousin who used to be the master of getting his line so snarled up it would take extra long to fix. The worst “Jeffrey messes” would result in needing to take a scissors to the line.
As I started on my task, my stubbornness took over. Not only was I going to accomplish fixing this “Jeffrey mess,” but I would do it without taking the scissors to it. My dad, having worked with wiring for most of his professional career, warned me the string was a closed loop, meaning that while there were a couple places with plug-ins for extra strings, they were simply branched off the main line.
Sure enough, after a couple hours of unweaving, he was exactly right. There weren’t two ends to this string like there are with fishing line. However, I considered my goal was successfully completed as the entire string was now detached from the tree and laying on the ground. The only reason I then took scissors to it was to avoid having to pick up the entire tree to remove the lights encircling it on the ground.
The rest of the task was relatively easy. I found the lights I was thinking we had, tested them to make sure they worked and finally wrapped them around the tree. And as a bonus, they are colored, which I prefer over the clear/white lights anyway.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.