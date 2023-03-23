Worth a Thousand Words: Giving in to the ‘Madness’

As an unabashed sports fan, it might be surprising to some that I don’t pay as much attention to college basketball during the regular season. I think it is mainly because there is so much going on during that time — the NFL, NHL, and all sorts of high school sports to cover just to name a few, that I simply don’t have the time to even keep casual track of the hundreds of college basketball games taking place around the country.
But I am an unabashed sports fan so that in itself creates an interest in “March Madness” and obliges me to fill out a bracket with my predictions of the winners of every one of the 63 tournament games that are played over the duration of the tournament.
So, once the tournament selections are revealed, I dutifully go to ESPN’s website and fill out my bracket. Since there is no money involved with this, I typically don’t take very long in making my picks. Most of the time I will choose teams I know have historically been successful in the tournament. I also sprinkle in a fair number of upsets since I think mainly going “chalk” is boring.
I’ve dubbed my predictions my “blind squirrel bracket” because even with the limited amount of knowledge I do have, I typically will find a few “nuts” and make enough correct guesses to keep my interest throughout the majority of the tournament.
It quickly became apparent this wasn’t going to be the case this year as the very second game of the tournament saw one of my Final Four teams get knocked out. That was followed by my pick for National Champion — Purdue, becoming only the second #1 seed in tournament history to be defeated by a #16 seed.
The second day of the tournament saw my third Final Four selection get knocked out in the first round (which admittedly was my biggest reach in #6-seed Iowa State). That leaves only #3-seed Gonzaga as my lone remaining team to navigate the field and play in the finals. And at least they have a fighting chance of proving me right as that region’s #1 seed has also already been eliminated.
One team, though, isn’t really enough to keep my interest as a whole. Therefore, I have taken the “misery loves company” approach to following the games and am strictly rooting for the underdog to win every single game. That way, everyone’s brackets would also be busted. Plus, as an added bonus, we will probably hear about how all these “experts” were topped by people who pick their winners based on the teams’ mascot, school colors, or other seemingly absurd methods.
I know this attitude is a little mean-spirited, especially considering the massive amount of money being placed on the outcomes. But then again, there is a reason it is called “March Madness” after all.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
