Worth a Thousand Words: Going on the injury-reserve list

Just as I was entering the homestretch of recovering from my bruises created by “the hit,” I found myself having to be concerned about another injury. No, I didn’t cross paths with a cross-country runner or get spiked by a volleyball player. This isn’t even an injury I sustained. Rather, this injury was to the family dog, Mollie Mae.
You see, during the incredibly warm weather over MEA weekend, my mom was obliging Ms. Mollie with her favorite outdoor activity — chasing her ball. During one of the throws, which are intentionally shorter tosses, Mollie wound up having her back legs go out from under her, at which time she immediately started limping and refusing to put any weight on one of her back legs.
Now, this isn’t the first time this has happened, but the previous times resulted in her limping around for a short period of time, but a day or two later going back to her normal gait. This time, though, was obviously more severe. And given her advancing age and history, we decided to get her an appointment with the vet, which was completely booked up until last Tuesday morning, meaning we had several days to contemplate the nature of her condition.
Normally, this might not seem to be anything too worry-some, but in the back of our minds was the memory of our last dog, Tia. Just like Mollie, she was an extremely energetic canine who never acted her age. That is, until that fateful day when we were blindsided with a diagnosis that Tia had a large, inoperable tumor growing inside her that forced us to make the difficult decision to not prolong Tia’s suffering. That incident caused us to now hope for the best with Mollie, but to also mentally prepare our minds for the worst.
I will spare you the anxiety of having to read any further for the results. It turned out Mollie suffered a very common injury not only among athletes but dogs as well — a torn ACL. Upon hearing the x-ray results, it did all make sense. The vet said she could very easily have partially torn it before that didn’t heal completely yet so now this time it was completely torn.
Additionally, while surgery is a possibility, based on her age, the vet recommended we just go with rest and canine-appropriate pain medications. For the most part, that shouldn’t be too difficult. Mollie has so far been fine with taking her pills wrapped in a little cheese. Plus, during the week when it is just her and my dad at home, her activity level is relatively minimal, to begin with. The hard part will be when I, being her best buddy and preferred playing partner, come over on Sundays.
But even in that, dogs have an amazing ability to adapt to their circumstances. Mollie has already gotten good at hopping around on three legs when going out to do her business. And they also seem to have a lot more common sense than humans in knowing their limitations. Plus, once it gets colder, and especially once the snow starts flying, her play sessions get relegated to indoors anyway.
The tough part will be next spring when we will be discontinuing those outdoor chases to prevent any re-injury. But much like an athlete, while she might not like the idea of “retirement” from playing ball, it is far better than any of the other alternatives.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
