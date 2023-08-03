Worth a Thousand Words: Grin and bare it

As I was quickly scanning through my junk emails the other day, the subject line of one of them caught my attention. “Here are 13 of the best skinny dipping spots in Minnesota.” Now, I get these types of emails all the time and I know they are merely clickbait, but I was intrigued enough to look at the preview, which only caught my attention more as it said these 13 spots were among “the best spots in the US.” Really? In the whole US? I definitely had to read on.
That’s when it became obvious it was extra-deceiving clickbait. Sure, they were among the best in the US — along with another 788 locations. Then there were the criteria for being listed among “the best.” Some of that criteria included crime rate and average hotel cost, which I have no idea how that makes a certain beach more ideal for skinny dipping.
In looking at the 13 spots from Minnesota, I quickly noticed half were located around the Twin Cities, with Bde Maka Ska being the top-ranked at #34 nationally. The next highest was Lake Calhoun all the way down at #329.
I will admit I’m not exactly a skinny dipping expert by any means. And I’m sure each of those sites has seen their share of exposed skin. But to me, only one of the 13 locations is what I would consider to be ideal, and I know of one other place that could arguably be considered number one in all the US.
The spot they got right was Lake Superior, which for some might sound odd. But my parents can attest to how some consider it ideal. We used to go camping at a specific campground right on the lake and would try to get certain campsites that were as close to the water as possible and had a walking path to the lake cleared out. One night, as they were enjoying a campfire, a group of people came along completely naked. They were partaking in the great tradition of enjoying a sauna and then immediately jumping into the cold waters of Gitchegumee.
Obviously, this group wasn’t expecting anyone to still be awake at that time of night. My parents said the skinny dippers were briefly quite surprised, but then they gathered themselves and simply hastened their jaunt down the path. They also then must have chosen a different path back to their campsite afterward.
The location that didn’t even make the list is the Boundary Waters. Feeling the isolation of canoing through the wilderness and hardly seeing another soul has a way of lowering a person’s inhibitions, even after you return to “civilization.” I personally witnessed this when I lived in Ely one day when a friend of mine and I decided to take a ride around to some lakes to take in the scenery.
Well, at one public access, we were casually observing a group of people finishing up their canoe trip. Among them was a figure who was swimming around, apparently in an attempt to clean themselves off a bit. Well, as this person made their way back to shore, she emerged from the water completely naked. Unlike my parents’ experience, this took place in the middle of the day.
So, I guess that email wasn’t completely useless. It did help bring back a couple of very humorous tidbits that helped lighten the mood for a while.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
