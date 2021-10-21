Worth a Thousand Words: Gruden’s sadly more like his nickname

I have always been a Jon Gruden fan. As a coach, he was fiery and represented good old, hard-nosed football. Add to that a fun nickname (“Chucky” based on when he scowled it looked just like the main character in the “Child’s Play” horror movies), and it was hard not to like him. I was even more a fan of him as an announcer. His enthusiasm for the game, good-natured commentary and knowledge made him appear to be the next-coming of John Madden.
When the news first broke about a single email sent by Gruden that was very derogatory towards NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, I was disappointed, but probably more so at how quickly people were willing to drag someone’s name through the mud over one email ten years ago. After all, everyone has done something in their history they could potentially be persecuted for in today’s hyper-sensitive society. Those feelings were only magnified when Gruden’s former announcing partner Mike Tirico repeatedly proclaimed Gruden’s overall positive character, stating “I probably know Jon better than anybody in the league on a personal level.”
Then came Monday’s revelation that it wasn’t just a single email ten years ago, but a multitude of emails over years. Those emails not only were laced with racism, but bigotry towards gays, women, and of all things, attempts to make the game of football safer for players.
As it turns out, Gruden was exactly like his nickname - innocent and playful looking on the outside, but sinister on the inside. The only difference between Gruden and Chucky was that Gruden’s preferred method of killing was with words.
I have read a few commentary pieces stating this is the exact M.O. for people like Gruden, which is also the reason why it is so hard to expose them. They only unleash their true nature when your back is turned or they feel comfortable that the people surrounding them are of like minds. But these people also seem to wind up getting sloppy, or too comfortable.
It’s ironic, but yet not totally surprising that Gruden’s true nature was exposed during an investigation not directly against him, but of another person who appears to share the same sentiments. And the thing is, if these sentiments had merely been spoken over the phone or in person, nobody would be any the wiser. But they were sent via email, which is essentially permanent. Sure you can delete them from your own computer, but as any techie will tell you, they are never completely gone. As Judge Marilyn Milian of “The People’s Court frequently says, “Say it, forget it. Write it, regret it.”
But what comes out of all of this? Some commentators have half-seriously stated this will actually help the causes of minorities, gays and women in football, stating how the Raiders will in essence fall all over themselves to distance themselves from Gruden’s line of thinking. However there are still plenty of “old school” football thinkers out there. While there isn’t always a direct connection between them and bigotry, it certainly seems like they follow a similar path.
There has already been others who are doing damage control for allegedly similar lines of communication. Hopefully that is all it is - damage control to prevent guilt by association. Because the last thing we need is to find out there are many more “Chuckys” in the NFL.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
