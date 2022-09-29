Worth a Thousand Words: Having Q&As about QR codes

As I’ve mentioned before, I am what could be called a “tweener” when it comes to modern technology. I’m old enough that the internet and email were new concepts even when I was in college. But I’ve also needed to utilize other forms of modern technology over the years that I’m not a technophobe either. The result is I might hesitantly dip my toes into the pool of the “latest and greatest” technology to test the waters, but once I find those waters hospitable, I’m willing to dive right in.
The latest piece of tech this applies to is QR codes. Those strange square patterns have been around for quite a while, but initially, I didn’t really see the point. Why not just print the website address? Like many things, though, situations began to arise where I was being forced to utilize this innovation. During the pandemic and now ever since, North Branch Schools have taken to having spectators at sports scan a QR code to get player rosters. QR codes are also being used in place of physical menus at some restaurants.
There is this TV commercial where the owner of a construction/remodeling company sees a QR code in a TV commercial, asks his wife about it, and then fumbles with his phone to try and scan it. That pretty much summarizes my first attempts at scanning those QR codes. Over time, though, I’ve figured out exactly what to look for and where to tap, so I’m sure I don’t look so befuddled when I do come across one.
And predictably, I’m starting to get a kick out of them. There is another TV commercial from a chain of car dealerships that is only a QR code. No voiceover explaining anything. Just the code and their logo and 30 seconds of silence. While some find this annoying, I find it ingenious. It plays right into people’s natural curiosity and I’m sure their website gets tons of hits every time that commercial runs.
On Monday night, the WWE subtly flashed a QR code during one of their matches. I, like I’m sure a ton of others, had to rewind and then pause at that spot to scan it to see what it linked to. Again, ingenious.
Being increasingly fascinated with them, I’ve started to think of ways we can utilize QR codes with the Star. Last week we ran one linking to our Primary Election Guide. I also have created one linking to our General Election Guide that I will print from time to time. There might even be a chance to link one to an expanded, “online exclusive” article or additional photos from an event.
I’m not going to go hog-wild and speckle every edition with them, but borrowing from the previously mentioned examples, I might very well randomly place one with no explanation of what exactly it links to. Either way, feel free to dip your toes into the water or dive headfirst in — whatever your level of techno-comfort allows.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
