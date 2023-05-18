Last Friday, I was in a bit of a predicament. I had an event to cover that was taking place at such a time where it started too early for me to eat dinner before, but it ended later than I would have preferred for eating afterward. And to make matters worse, the event featured a free meal at the beginning.
So why is that a predicament? Well, I’m known for being a picky eater, and I wasn’t sure what exactly was being served. Obviously, based on my physical stature, I’m not against eating, as it were. But I’ve never really been keen on experimentation.
I recall when I was still in school here in Cambridge, we took a field trip to St. Paul for the Festival of Nations. This event not only features performances and demonstrations from all sorts of cultures around the world, but foods as well. I spent the entire time wandering around, looking at the different vendors, but refusing to fork over even a couple of bucks on some sort of food I wasn’t sure I would like. Yes, there were a couple of vendors that featured “safe” samples such as burgers, french fries, and pizza. But obviously, I wasn’t alone in my aversion to experimenting as those featured the longest lines. Therefore, I left that excursion hungry.
Another example is recently a friend of mine posted on Facebook how just to change things up, he walked into a Subway and told the person working there to “make me whatever your favorite sub is.” I could never do that. I’m perfectly happy tapping the “reorder previous order” button (cold cut combo, American cheese, mayo, light on the pickles) and going along my merry way.
It’s not like I’m totally against trying something new, but there must be some level of familiarity with the primary ingredients. Last year during a newspaper conference I was at, they served Eggs Benedict. Obviously, I like eggs, plus all the other stuff involved with it. So I felt very comfortable partaking in this “new” menu item. And yes, I really liked it.
But then there’s the flip side of the coin. For a while now, I’ve been on a salad kick. So during last winter’s Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention, I knew pretty much every meal featured a salad offering. But the problem is, I only like Thousand Island salad dressing (which these sorts of banquets never offer). So despite people insisting there are other flavors that would be offered that should be suitable, I wound up bringing my own bottle of my favorite Thousand Island just to be able to enjoy that portion of the meal.
My mom claims as a kid I loved all sorts of foods I won’t touch today — most of which seem to be some sort of vegetable. But she’s never offered any physical proof of this, so I don’t fully believe her. She’s also said it wouldn’t kill me to try something new. But, who knows, there may be some sort of food allergy I just don’t know about because I’ve never eaten it before. And as long as I don’t suddenly develop an allergy to peanut butter, jelly, burgers, pizza, etc., it’s just better to be safe than sorry.
Oh, and that free dinner I mentioned at the beginning? I lucked out and it was build-your-own tortillas — nice and safe. I made mine with meat and cheese.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
