Worth a Thousand Words: Hopefully positives will come out of track controversy

I will admit when I first heard about the Cambridge-Isanti girls track team’s snafu (see article, page 1), I was of a split mind. I am enough of an “old-school” mindset when it comes to sports in particular that my initial inclination was “rules are rules and if you don’t follow them, well too bad.”
At the same time, though, I know the Wiltrouts, having covered the twins the last several years and interacting with mom, Shari, in her involvement in a myriad of local organizations. So I really felt bad for specifically Evelyn and in general for everyone considering I am also a proud alum of CIHS.
I do understand the Minnesota State High School League’s perspective as well, to a point. The process for listing a school’s section roster and subsequent seeding process is vital to achieving a fair and organized execution of section meets. As I took a closer look at the process and heard how this isn’t exactly as remote of a situation as MSHSL was making it out to be, though, I became completely behind allowing them to compete.
As noted in the front page article, by my calculation each head coach has up to 74 slots to fill with names of competitors. Additionally, there are very specific rules about such things as how many events any one individual can compete in, plus if an individual has met a qualifying standard. Then there is a certain amount of gamesmanship involved. For the athletes who have competed in a wide variety of events throughout the regular season, which events give them the best chance for success at sections?
When you add all of that up, it is easy to see how innocent mistakes can be made, especially considering there is no opportunity to double-check entries after the deadline. That’s where the system needs to be tweaked. My idea is to simply insert a brief, maybe one-hour window after the seedings have been released in order for coaches to double-check for such mistakes. To avoid potential “maneuvering” by coaches, specific reasons for any changes must be given. I think doing this would only add an hour, maybe two in the process and unfortunate situations like this would be minimized.
As a side note, while an incident like this might lead to improvements to the system, which is a good thing, there were several negatives about this whole situation that left a bad taste in my mouth. For one, it completely overshadowed the accomplishments of the rest of the Bluejackets — admittedly even by myself, which I hope to rectify with stellar coverage at the state meet.
Second, and more importantly, Head Coach Mike Galligan has received way too much heat for making an unfortunate mistake. Galligan has always been exceptionally accommodating to me in my coverage of his teams. He is well-liked by his students. Ask anyone involved in this controversy and they will say they don’t blame or hold any ill-will towards him for making an honest mistake. So all the calls for punishing him — which are exclusively coming from people who don’t know anything about the situation outside of the headlines and snippets of articles they’ve read or heard — are completely uncalled for.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
