Worth a Thousand Words: How do we break away from this insanity?

Albert Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. As we bear witness to yet another mass murder (and at an elementary school no less), how can we call what we have been doing to try and eliminate these tragic events anything but insane?
This was my immediate, admittedly vague reaction to the news of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In the ensuing days, my thoughts were directed at trying to figure out how we can break away from this insanity. While I could think of reasons why other suggestions wouldn’t work, finding a fool-proof answer of my own was much harder.
Probably the most suggested solution is the outright ban on “assault/military rifles.” While I agree with not understanding why anyone needs to possess such weapons, I also agree that this option only takes the weapons away from the law-abiding citizens and makes it maybe a little harder, but not impossible, for these maniacs to obtain their weapons of choice.
Another suggestion is to essentially “fight fire with fire” and arm teachers or other school staff. While this might minimize the number of victims, it won’t outright stop these mass shootings, which should be the ultimate goal. It basically amounts to closing the barn door after the horse has escaped. Plus, many of these maniacs are wearing protective armor and/or are actually wanting to be killed themselves. So the thought of coming up against one or more armed people isn’t much of a deterrent.
Others proclaim the guns aren’t the problem, but it is the mental health of these people. This argument often suggests enacting “red flag” gun control laws as a way to take guns out of potential maniacs’ hands. I can’t argue with that sentiment either, but how then do we find out who are maniacs and who aren’t? Sure, many with mental health issues show signs of it if someone were to look close enough, but not everyone with a mental health issue is homicidal. And often, while it seems like all of them reveal themselves on social media, that often-times doesn’t get discovered until again it is too late.
The only solution I can come up with is to treat the process of owning a gun similarly, but more stringently, to owning a vehicle. If anyone (and yes, I’m including hunters) wants to own a gun, they must go through a gun safety course and pass both a written and “behind the wheel” test. For the second test, great marksmanship wouldn’t be mandatory, but poor marksmanship could result in a fail.
Also taking from car ownership, insurance would have to be purchased in order to purchase a gun. Finally, gun licenses would also have to be renewed every so often, however a test must be passed every single time it is renewed.
I will admit this solution isn’t perfect. But it will make it considerably more difficult for these maniacs to obtain their weapons, while at the same time it shouldn’t be argued that the government is trying to take away a person’s Second Amendment rights (I don’t think anyone has ever seriously claimed that drivers licenses is a subversive way to take owning a car away from us).
All I know is that something, anything, needs to change. Otherwise, we are all doomed to go insane.
