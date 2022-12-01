Worth a Thousand Words: I demand an end to demand-based pricing

Several years ago in this space, I wrote about a “new” practice major ticketing services such as Ticketmaster were employing called demand-based pricing, where the cost of tickets to concerts, sporting events, etc. was based on how high of a demand there was for those events. The more people tried to buy tickets at that moment, the more expensive the tickets were.
Back then, my main complaint was that this system punishes the more devoted fans of an artist or team by forcing them to pay more money to get their tickets right away rather than the less devoted people who could wait until later because they weren’t as picky about where their seats would be located.
This column was written before the pandemic hit, which effectively canceled every single major concert and other entertainment for well over a year. Once these events did start making a comeback, I hoped that out of gratefulness to all of their fans who stuck with them throughout the pandemic and just being glad to be able to tour again, artists would drop those ridiculous, jacked-up prices. It didn’t take long to find out I was dead wrong on that.
Last winter, I was finally able to get tickets to my first post-pandemic concert — Bon Jovi at the Xcel Energy Center. Sure enough, demand-based pricing was still prevalent. But I was anxious to “return to normal,” so I bit the bullet and got my ticket during one of their presales. That turned out to be an expensive mistake. A day or so before the concert I checked back into Ticketmaster out of curiosity only to find out I could have easily gotten a seat a couple of rows closer to the stage for half the price I paid.
As much as that revelation pained me, it pales in comparison to the pains felt recently with the Taylor Swift fiasco where people waited in a virtual line all day only to get denied the chance to purchase the inflated prices. And then to add insult to injury, so many tickets were sold during the presale that Ticketmaster canceled any further ticket sales.
While a majority of the blame for this was pointed rightfully on Ticketmaster and the fact they are practically the only game in town for selling tickets, some of the blame should also go to the artists themselves. Swift herself stated her people asked Ticketmaster if they could handle “this kind of demand.” Well, if they really had such concerns, why hold a presale for every single concert date at the exact same time? Why not spread it out based on tickets starting with the first week or two’s tour dates and going from there?
The only answer I can come up with is doing so would have lessened the “demand” and thus decreased the profits.
So, while Minnesota’s own Senator Amy Klobuchar and others can investigate Ticketmaster’s perceived monopoly on the ticket-selling industry, I would suggest they aim at banning demand-based pricing. While it may not help alleviate potential future fiascoes, at least it would lessen the financial damage to those fans who are so dedicated to being willing to go through the experience.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
