Worth a Thousand Words: I’ve got good news and bad news

Last Wednesday, Allina Health sent out a press release announcing the upcoming construction of a new medical center here in Cambridge. That news, which quickly spread via social media, garnered quite the strong, negative reaction. Comments on a variety of Facebook pages proclaimed “extremely disappointed,” “a complete tragedy,” and “very poor choice.”
Why such vitriol? In what can only be described as a huge PR blunder, Allina tried to bury in the middle of the press release the somewhat unrelated news that effective May 11, 2022, Cambridge Medical Center would discontinue inpatient obstetrical services (aka, the maternity ward). It was that piece of information that created such an uproar.
I am probably one of the least qualified people to state whether this is a bad decision by Allina, so I’m not even going to offer an opinion or even theory for this action. What I will say, however, is that it is very disappointing these reactions are overshadowing the headline of the press release in the fact this area is getting a brand new, “state-of-the-art” medical center.
In my multiple visits to CMC (both for medical and non-medical reasons), it is very obvious that from the parking lot all the way into a majority of the building, CMC is cramped and outdated. While I have had few complaints regarding the quality of service offered there, and, in fact, believe these conditions don’t drastically diminish said service, I also couldn’t help but wonder just what kind of priority Allina placed on its small facility located the farthest outside the metro area.
With this announcement, however, Allina is openly proclaiming that, as it said in the press release, “(it is) deepening (its) commitment to the Cambridge community...”
There were several who scoffed at that statement, but I choose to believe it. As much as many (including myself) detest comparing medical services to a business, in this context it is a viable comparison. Just like any sort of business wouldn’t show an interest in opening in a certain location unless it felt it would be a profitable venture, Allina wouldn’t invest millions of dollars building a new facility unless it was sincerely committed to providing considerable medical services to the area.
Additionally, despite what the combining of the bad news with the good news looks like, I feel like the elimination of inpatient obstetrical services was going to happen no matter what. And if Allina had simply announced this bad news without also mentioning the good news, that would have raised a number of red flags that possibly Allina was letting CMC slowly die away.
So, while it is disappointing to hear the bad news, don’t let it completely negate the good news. After all, the whole medical landscape could change in the next three years, and having a shiny new medical center might allow for the return of obstetrics, or even the introduction of other vital medical services.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
