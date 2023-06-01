While covering various Memorial Day ceremonies over the years, there’s one thing that has really stood out in my mind: the fact there are few live versions of “Taps” being played now. Of the three cities’ ceremonies I always cover, only one currently has someone actually playing the haunting tune. The rest of them utilize a recording.
Now, I’m not saying this to imply that anybody is doing our fallen heroes a disservice. It is obvious every one of these ceremonies is done with the utmost respect. Rather, I mention it as a prime example of what I have heard countless times over either at these ceremonies or just in general — the number of members actively involved with American Legions and VFWs is doing two things: getting older and rapidly depleting.
Now, I mean no disrespect by that comment. In fact, it’s incredibly admirable the dedication these people I see year in and year out performing duties no matter what the conditions are. But as the old saying goes, nobody can defeat Father Time. All three of the ceremonies featured people who are literally a walking (albeit with difficulty) definition of “grizzled veteran.”
This year, North Branch’s ceremonies featured James Johnson taking over for Roger Nelson in the aforementioned live playing of “Taps.” But unlike North Branch, who did find a replacement when someone simply couldn’t physically manage to perform their traditional duties, many organizers either are forced to go without, scale down their ceremonies, or make due with other alternatives. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Anybody who has served a single day of active service can become a member of the American Legion. And while membership in the VFW is limited to those who have served during times of conflict, if you have a parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, sibling, or spouse who is eligible, then you can be a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
What’s more, you can be as active, or inactive, in these organizations as you wish, even if that means you only want to help out with Memorial Day.
Even if you don’t want to, or can’t, officially join one of these organizations, it doesn’t mean you can’t help out honoring our fallen. Emily Nyquist has been reading “In Flanders Fields” for as long as I can remember. Local Cub, Boy, and Girl Scouts also traditionally participate by placing wreaths or even just handing out programs.
I recall high school trumpet players performing “Taps” during previous Cambridge ceremonies. It wouldn’t be that difficult for any former brass section band member to shake off the rust and master one song.
I guess what I am saying is I would love it if come next year, there are all these new faces to fill my camera frame. After all, it would mean giving relatively little to honor those who gave all.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
