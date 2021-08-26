Worth a Thousand Words: If I were a rich man...

I don’t totally trust email. Far too many times I’ve sent something to someone and after not hearing back from them, I come to discover it was never received. I know this also can happen with “snail” mail (which is worse considering it could be days or weeks before discovering the problem), but email is such a prominent part of our lives that any failures are that much more frustrating.
To that extent, I have a habit of checking my junk file on a regular basis. Not only does it ease my mind regarding any important messages getting potentially missed, but it’s also a good idea to help keep your computer cleaner. And truth be told, I can’t stand seeing huge numbers (or small numbers for that matter) indicating unread emails.
Most of the time all of these junk file emails are just that - junk mail. With my work address, a large number are political emails of some sort. Lately though, I have seen an increase in scam emails. While I don’t give these emails a second glance, just the first sentence reveals they are trying to hook me into sending some unknown person personal information in order to be the recipient of a quick financial windfall. These are the emails that typically start with “I’m a dying person...” or “my husband recently died...” or event just “I would like to reward you...”
I can’t even begin to guess how much money I would have “earned” had I taken advantage of all of these offers. But considering all of them typically are at least in the millions of dollars, let’s just say I could probably give Elon Musk a run for his money.
Obviously, these emails are completely phony and instead of making a person rich beyond their wildest dreams, responding to them would probably do the opposite and send a person to the poorhouse. Sadly, there are some people who do fall for these scams.
While, as the saying goes, “there’s a sucker born every minute,” I hope relaying this information will prevent just one person from getting scammed. Eventually, enough people will be on to these tricks so that it’s not even worth their time trying.
Political letters to the editor in effect
With the announcement that Cambridge-Isanti Schools will hold another operating referendum vote this November (see page one of this edition), the Star will once again be instituting our political letter to the editor policy. Starting with next week’s edition, any letters to the editor referencing these ballot questions will be subject to a fee to be paid before publication. This fee will be $25 for the first 250 words, plus 10 cents for each additional word.
The guidelines are mostly the same as with a regular letter. They may be edited for content, and they may be rejected or the author asked to rewrite it if there is anything we believe to be libelous, slanderous, directly attacking certain people or groups of people, or if it contains blatantly false information. Unlike our regular letters, there is no maximum word count. This policy is only in effect for letters about the referendum vote (there is also a North Branch School Board election, however with only one candidate running, it’s highly unlikely we will receive any letters regarding it). Any other letters that are political in nature will not be subject to a fee.
If anyone has any questions regarding this policy, please feel free to contact me.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
