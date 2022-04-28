Worth a Thousand Words: Karen and Karen-like

For some reason, the suggested videos on my Facebook page have become inundated with videos of so-called “Karens” captured in the moment of full eruption. Many of them also feature some sort of commentary from some person who may or may not have been directly involved with that particular episode.
Like most people, I will admit to curiosity getting the better of me and I watching a few of what seemed to be the most interesting videos. It’s like coming upon a traffic crash — you just have to slow down and gawk. And I’m sure that is one of the reasons why those sort of videos started appearing more frequently too.
Anyway, it didn’t take me long to start to get bored with these videos. They’re all the same. Some random person is having a meltdown over something or other that really shouldn’t be that big of a deal. And eventually, these videos actually start getting rather annoying to watch.
Without fail, these videos are taken out of context. You don’t see what initiated the outburst, so you are left to jump to assumptions. Even some of the commentators who are sharing the video even state, “I don’t know what’s going on here.” So why are you even sharing it?
The other annoyance was that for many of the videos, it became hard to determine who was the Karen and who was acting “Karen-like.” Most of the time, both parties have their cell phones whipped out, recording the moment for social-media posterity. Both parties tend to freely throw out expletives that must be bleeped out. And again, without context, who is to say who instigated what?
The most annoying part of these videos is that usually the person taking the video could very easily diffuse the situation. But so many people are playing, like Judge Marilyn Milian of “The Peoples’ Court” says, quien es mas macho with each other, neither one is willing to back down.
Even the videos shot by witnesses to a “Karen moment” involving two other parties (which most of the time deals with a customer satisfaction issue) are most likely amplified by the presence of third-party observers.
Finally, I highly doubt the legitimacy of some of these videos. They look staged. In all the years I worked retail, while there were certainly some very agitated customers, I cannot recall what I would consider to be a full-fledged “Karen.” Even in everyday life, I can only remember brief “Karen” moments — “get your dog off my lawn” while walking along a public sidewalk, for example. But even in those rare situations, it never escalated to the point of being video-worthy.
So, for everyone’s sake, let’s take a deep breath, turn the other cheek, go about our daily lives, and for heaven’s sake, put down that cell phone. What’s the worst thing that could happen — besides losing the opportunity for your 15 minutes of fame?
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
