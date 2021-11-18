Worth a Thousand Words: Knee-jerk reaction rarely the right choice

Imagine this scenario: A group of patrons walk into their regular restaurant and are met with a sign that says “We are no longer offering anything from the Mongolian-American Fusion section of our menu.”
Even though nobody in that group has ever selected anything from that section, and in all honesty they don’t even know what Mongolian-American Fusion food is, they get very angry and lash out at the five owners.
“How can you take away one of our choices? Why didn’t you consult with all of your customers before making this decision? Nobody here today has voiced their approval of this change, have they? You’re overstepping your authority as owners,” they proclaim. “If you go through with this, we’re never patronizing this business again and encouraging everyone to also boycott.”
They then storm out of the building before one of the owners has a chance to explain that up until recently, they were contractually obligated to offer Mongolian-American Fusion food by the previous owners, but in the more than 30 years they have owned the restaurant, there has only been one time when someone selected anything from that section of the menu. Additionally, by eliminating that option from the menu, the restaurant would save enough money to improve the efficiency of the kitchen and most likely also reduce the prices of the other menu items.
By the time the owners were able to advertise about the menu changes and the reasons for making them, it was too late. One of the other owners got nervous about the group’s threats and forced the other owners to once again offer Mongolian-American Fusion on their menu.
In the aftermath of all of this, the restaurant continued to offer something nobody ever selects, the service continued to be less efficient, and not only did prices remain higher, but they actually had to be raised even more. All because a vocal group of people had a knee-jerk reaction to this change.
As ridiculous as this scenario may seem, it is essentially what just happened with the Isanti County Commissioners regarding making the county recorder position an appointed one rather than an elected one.
In a previous column, I mentioned how the county auditor/treasurer position was hardly ever a contested race, and even when it was contested, nobody knew what the position entailed, thus making it merely a popularity contest. And because of the selective job requirements and the fact that the position has no authority to directly change any public policy, it was the correct decision to change it from an elected position to an appointed one.
Well, with no disrespect intended to current County Recorder Karen Long, those same reasons are even more valid for the county recorder position. The 2018 election was only the second election since at least 1970 where the county recorder position was contested.
But now, a year’s worth of planning on making improvements that would benefit everyone are in jeopardy of coming to fruition. All because a group of people doesn’t want to lose the right to vote for something they never had a choice in to begin with.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
