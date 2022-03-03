Worth a Thousand Words: Lifting spirits one pun at a time

A couple Fridays ago, the editor from the Star’s sister newspaper in Pine City sent out a rather interesting email, voicing her concern that the Pioneer’s office appeared to be haunted. To make a long story short, she and another staff person saw a curtain move on its own, and that upon further investigation, there was no draft from the window or vent in the area, so the only conclusion they could come up with was a ghost.
Later on, she acknowledged that while they were certain about the ghost, the purpose of the email was to “lift spirits.” The thing is, I was already in a good mood. So this email only served as an excuse to unleash a round of incredibly bad puns.
I started out with the obvious and simply responded with a link to Ray Parker Jr.’s song “Ghostbusters.” But most people will agree that this was just grabbing at the lowest-hanging fruit. I just had to up the ante.
Next came a statement based on the fact that this particular editor has been in need of additional people to pen articles for her. “Maybe if whoever it is has newspaper experience, you could sign them up as a stringer — of course, that would make them literally a ghost writer!”
That one got a response from the editor that she would check into that, but also a sentence that should never be uttered to a notorious word-player like myself: “Lol ... keep the puns coming.”
So I went with the big guns and got topical, declaring how the ghost should run for local office because it could guarantee full transparency. The only unfortunate part of that exchange was that it happened later in the day on a Friday, so there was no immediate reaction, thus causing the end of everyone’s pun-ishment. But I did hear about it the following Monday during a video conference call.
So what possessed me to relay this story now? Admittedly its partially because I was stumped for a column topic for this week. Its probably also because I feel the need to spread my quick wit with a larger audience. But mostly I just felt that like the intent of the original email, everyone’s spirits could use a little lifting right about now.
If that is the case, then you’re welcome. I’ve done my part to lighten up your mood. But if you don’t appreciate a little harmless spectral word-play, then perhaps you need to do a little soul searching. Seriously though, feel free to moan and groan, or even demand someone exercise these inner demons that are telling me to haunt you. But whatever you do, just don’t boo me!
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.