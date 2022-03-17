Worth a Thousand Words: Look before leaping with boycotts of businesses in Russia

Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been a major push for international businesses to pull out of Russia as a show of support for the plight of the Ukrainian people. Many such businesses, such as McDonald’s and Starbucks, have been applauded for their stance against this act of war by Russian President Putin. I for one, join in applauding those companies.
There is another push, however, that I’m a little more hesitant to endorse, even though it falls closely in line with this first one. This push is to boycott any businesses who have yet to pull the trigger on discontinuing business with Russia. The reason for this hesitancy is that there very well might be extenuating circumstances surrounding their lack of action.
The one example of this that has caught my attention since I do patronize them on a fairly regular basis is Subway. According to a CBS News report, there are roughly 450 Subway stores in Russia that are still open for business. However, it should be noted that those stores are independently owned franchises.
Franchises, versus corporate businesses, are among the most misunderstood business entities out there. Just because a business holds a nationally or even internationally recognized name doesn’t mean it is a corporate business that must abide by any and all directives from the “higher ups.” Franchises simply pay a fee to the corporation in exchange for the name recognition, plus other benefits like easier and cheaper acquisition of inventory.
For most of these agreements, the “higher ups” keep a very hands-off approach towards these franchisees. It is often even written into contracts the limited control over day-to-day actions of these franchisees. Add into this international contract law, and the waters are even further muddied. So while they can certainly drop a level of support for those stores in Russia, it’s not like they have the capability to go over there and forcibly remove their names from stores that remain open.
In fact, it can even be noted that every single McDonald’s in Russia isn’t closed down, as they, too, have somewhere around 100 privately owned restaurants in that country.
What’s more, a little more research has brought to my attention what I think is an even better action by these businesses. According to that same report, Subway has stated they are redirecting any profits from its Russian operations towards humanitarian efforts. In essence, that means that those Russian stores are in fact helping Ukraine. And for me, that little bit of sweet irony compels me to want to support that business even more.
The bottom line is that by all means, take a stand against this atrocity by whatever means you are able. But if those means are showing your support or opposition towards others who may or may not be taking similar stands, then do your research first. Because if you don’t, you may just be doing more harm to innocent people than punishing the people who are legitimately still supporting Russia through their action or lack of action.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
