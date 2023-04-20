A note to all government officials or others I might be in contact with over the next unknown length of time: forgive me if I am yawning or appear half asleep. It’s not meant to be a show of boredom. It’s strictly a matter of being sleep-deprived, along with a heavy workload again.
The sudden, pleasant surprise of last week’s record heat has instantaneously created a jam-packed daily routine much earlier than I was predicting even a week ago. Just like that at least three days during the week and one day of the weekend is being taken up with at least the potential of covering spring sports. And since almost all of these games take place before sunset, I am afforded the ability to turn certain days into a strange “double-header” of shooting sports and then sitting in on government meetings.
On top of that, the playoffs have started for my beloved Minnesota Wild, with them going up against the team formerly known as the North Stars to boot. Because the Wild are slotted into the Western Conference, most of their playoff games, no matter where they are being played, inevitably wind up being scheduled for a late-night start time. In this case, that is 8:30 p.m., except for game 4, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. And if game 1 is any indication, where it took until 1 a.m. for the Wild to pull off a double-overtime victory, my bedtime is going to be significantly later every other night.
This could be worse if I followed the Minnesota Timberwolves closer, as their first game began at 9:30 our time for some insane reason only the NBA knows. The rest of their schedule is almost identical to the Wild, including the next two games having identical start times on the exact same day.
A similar schedule would most likely take place if the Wild advance to the second or even the third round for the same reason. In fact, Minnesota sports fans wouldn’t receive much of a reprieve until the conference finals. The only exception to this would be if the Eastern Conference playoff series was scheduled for the same nights as Wild games ended quickly. But then that would also mean we are experiencing additional stress from having to play five, six, or seven games in our series.
Don’t get me wrong. I love this time of year, especially when it comes on the heels of several weeks of staring longingly out the window at snow on the ground, coupled with endless channel surfing trying to find something decent to watch whenever the local sports teams weren’t wrapping up their regular seasons.
Oh, and let’s not forget the Twins have begun their season, which fills in the days between Wild games and the weather isn’t cooperating for high school sports.
Now, I’m sure all you negative Nancys out there will proclaim how this will only be a short-term problem given Minnesota teams’ propensity for early postseason exits. But this year feels different, at least based on that first nail-biter. And if all it will take is handing over a few hours of sleep in exchange for that long-sought-after Stanley Cup, that’s a deal I would make any day of the week, and twice on Sunday.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.