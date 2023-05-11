Worth a Thousand Words: No seven-year itch here

This Monday will be my seventh anniversary of being editor of the Star. For some, the seventh anniversary isn’t a very noteworthy milestone. Normally, I would be one of those people. I’m OCD enough that anniversary milestones such as this need to be the typical length of time — 5, 10, 20, 25, etc. years.
As it turns out, though, seven years (give or take a couple months) is the longest I have spent at the same job. The previous record-holder was working for a retail photofinishing lab in Roseville.
I applied to work there a short time after leaving my job as photographer/darkroom technician at the Ely Echo back in the mid-90s. The interview with the owner lasted I think about 15 minutes at most. I believe the brunt of it was, “You have plenty of photo finishing experience, here is what I can offer you, do you want the job?”
I accepted, and he put me on the schedule to begin work on a Wednesday. How do I remember the exact day of the week? Well, Wednesdays there were free double print days. So obviously it was the busiest day of the week. If I remember correctly, we wound up processing and printing 152 rolls of film that day — a store record. I was assigned the task of sleeving the film (cutting it into strips of five frames and sliding each strip into a plastic sleeve) and stuffing the film and prints into the envelope.
For pretty much the duration of my work day I was planted in about a five-by-five space. And during the busiest part of the day, I was thinking “what have I gotten myself into?”
After a while, though, I picked up the entire process from beginning to end. Additionally, there was loading paper, refilling chemicals, developing black and white, and slide film (which was a different process than with negatives), and even making photo Christmas cards during the Christmas season.
By the time the most experienced person besides the owners moved away, I was able to step in as the lead employee, not only knowing how to do everything, but also being proficient enough to fly solo when needed, along with train in new employees.
We did break that 152-roll record while I was there, but those records also had an asterisk beside them because we picked up a commercial account who only needed the film developed and sleeved — no prints.
As I look back at that job, I can’t help but think how that and this job have mirrored each other. My first few days here I felt a bit overwhelmed, wondering what I had gotten myself into with that leap of faith. But over time (and thanks in large part to COVID), I’ve easily been able to perform pretty much the entire process of putting the paper together flying solo (minus selling and creating ads, and putting together public notices). I’ve also become the senior editor of our group of newspapers and have stepped into a leadership role.
And just like I honestly enjoyed a majority of my time there, I love my job here — headaches and all. This is where the mirroring ends as I was unceremoniously let go in a cost-cutting measure down there, with the business closing less than a half-year later. Fortunately, there is no indication that is happening here.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.