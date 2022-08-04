I’m not exactly what you would call a “high-stakes” gambler. The last several times I’ve been to a casino, it was for a concert of some sort and I didn’t even play the nickel slots. In fact, my ideal trip to Las Vegas would entail going to a Golden Knights hockey game over going to a show at one of the casinos. I’d even go as far as saying the only reason for entering a Vegas casino is out of curiosity if their shows are anything like they are represented in TV shows or the movies.
Any gambling I do usually is associated with sports events, but even that is far from high-stakes. The Fantasy Football league I am in doesn’t have an entry fee and is played strictly for minimal bragging rights. I am also in a “Survivor Pool” where you pick one or two NFL teams to win their game that week, with the person who correctly makes predictions the longest into the season winning the pot. While the payoff for this particular Survivor Pool is huge due to the large number of people participating, the buy-in is only $10.
Despite all of that, I will admit that last Friday, I found myself making a special trip to Holiday for the sole purpose of buying a Mega Millions Lottery ticket or two. Yes, I know the odds of me being struck by lightning on my way to purchase those $2 tickets was greater than actually winning, but the way I figure it, how often can you say you even have a remote chance of becoming an instant billionaire?
Additionally, in the general scheme of things, the $4 I handed over (I told you I’m not a huge gambler) was a small price to pay to dream about “what if...” Since Friday was such a beautiful evening, I chose to make my trip a little more beneficial by forgoing my car in favor of taking a second walk to the convenience store, which also gave me time to think about what I would do with the winnings.
Like many people, my first act would be to quit my job (sorry Jeff). But even in my mind’s eye, I envisioned still helping out the newspaper by continuing to contribute photos — only with even better camera equipment. There would also be the obligatory purchase of a new house and a new car fresh off the assembly line. Oh, and with the new house would come the ability to finally get a white German shepherd named “Nimbus” (I’ve dreamed of specifically this for a long time, but that’s another column for another day).
My charitable contributions would begin at CIHS with them being able to get all of the much-needed and overdue upgrades to the athletic facilities. And there would be plenty of money to go around for nonprofits near and dear to me — most of which are associated with animals.
Alas, since I am writing this column, I was obviously not the newest billionaire. I wasn’t even one of a couple of instant millionaires from Minnesota. Heck, I don’t even think I matched a single number (which helps explain why I’m not a big gambler). So, I guess all of those dreams will have to wait for another day — but not until the jackpot reaches near-record figures again.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
