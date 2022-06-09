Worth a Thousand Words: Oh, deer!

Several years ago I penned a series of “news” articles titled “A first time for everything” where I described something I had recently gone through for the first time in my life. The topics ranged from being selected for jury duty to a couple medical procedures I required.
This past weekend, I can now officially add “hitting a deer with my car” to that list. However, there really isn’t much to this “first time” that warrants another “news” article. Almost anyone who has gone through this has a similar story. The deer came out of nowhere, it all happened so fast I couldn’t avoid it, etc. And while what to do after hitting a deer (or other animals that might cause significant damage to a car) might make for a good story, retelling what I did might very well be a better example of what not to do.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m confident I did most everything right. I immediately pulled to the side of the road, put on my emergency flashers, and got out of my car while waiting for the tow truck to arrive. But I couldn’t see what happened to the deer, and since it was around dusk, I didn’t want to go wandering along Highway 95 looking for it. I did watch as cars passed by me and I didn’t see anyone slamming on their breaks or swerving, so my thought was it at least was laying on the shoulder or in the ditch.
Anyway, what I find fascinating is that the process of getting my car fixed has drastically changed. Gone are the days where you have to go out and hunt down at least a couple estimates, then keep your fingers crossed that your insurance would come close to one of those estimates. According to my claims person, my insurance company (who I won’t say by name, but I will say they are living up to their slogan thus far) works directly with my chosen repair shop to get a complete estimate of the costs.
In fact, even before I received the phone call saying what their initial estimate was (based solely on photos I supplied to them) he said he had contacted my chosen repair shop to give them a heads up of what was being sent their way. The insurance company is also taking care of towing my car from where it currently is to my chosen repair shop. All I had to do was verbally release my car to the insurance company. They even already cut a check in the amount of their initial estimate and said they would cut another one for any additional repairs discovered.
According to the claims rep, all of this is another one of those positive changes brought on by COVID. During the pandemic, claims adjusters couldn’t go traveling around all over the place estimating damage in person. Plus, there’s a whole lot fewer adjusters out there. So they rely on “virtual estimates” and working with the repair shops.
All of this is a load off my mind as I hate unknowns. I wind up trying to come up with plans for all of the “what ifs” that might present itself. There is still a small unknown that there is much more damage than what my photos reveal, which might wind up being enough additional damage for my car to be declared a total loss. Then there’s still the current unknown of supply shortages that very well could delay the completion of repairs. But those are a small enough number of “what ifs” for my brain to handle without spending sleepless nights thinking about it.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
