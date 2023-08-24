Worth a Thousand Words: Plans go up in smoke

Hopefully most of you recall an article we published in July about “Let’s Go Fishing” — the non-profit organization that offers fishing trips to veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. As part of composing that article, I took one of their fishing trips and brought my dad along as well. Well, both of us had such a good time on that trip we immediately started making plans for a second trip, with this one also including my mom, plus aunt and uncle who were planning a visit here from Nebraska.
That trip was to take place last Thursday morning. Naturally, we were keeping our fingers crossed for cooperative weather. As the forecast started including that day, everything was looking well. In fact, it was looking nearly perfect. Then came about 24 hours beforehand and three dreaded words started passing meteorologists’ lips: “Poor air quality.”
Initially, I kept thinking positively that the Canadian wildfire smoke would at least stay away long enough for us to get our trip in. That didn’t last long as my cell phone sounded indicating a poor air quality alert was issued beginning at midnight and lasting all the way through Friday, with the index reaching “red” status, meaning it was dangerous for anyone to be outside for extended periods of time. So of course, we immediately canceled our trip.
In general, I still can’t quite wrap my head around the drastic increase in the number of alerts we here in Minnesota are now experiencing. Sure, big cities like Los Angeles or New York are used to hearing about poor air quality. But not here where we take great pride in our clean air to go along with our sky-blue waters.
The hard reality is that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is now commonly issuing poor air quality alerts, which are passed along by news agencies much like they report on a good old Minnesota Winter Storm Warning — complete with time lapses and maps showing the varying levels of the poor air quality across the state. The whole thing is extremely frustrating for those of us who treasure our outdoor activities for as long as the weather allows us to enjoy them.
But what makes it even more frustrating is the MPCA’s alerts appear to be just as unreliable as many of the severe weather alerts are. The way last Thursday’s alerts were stated, complete with a very specific timeline, it sounded like such a certainty I was also concerned about other outdoor plans for Thursday night and Friday morning being nixed.
Along came noon Thursday (which was when the worst of the smoke was to reach our area) and the only hint of smoke was from a slightly hazy sky — far from the “smoke so thick you’ll probably smell it” predictions. In fact, the MPCA downgraded the alert level to “orange” and even canceled it for the Arrowhead region and southern Minnesota. In other words, we could have easily gone on our trip.
Because of all this, I have one simple ask of the MPCA: don’t be so hasty in issuing these alerts, or at least don’t make them so specific and definitive sounding. It’s not like getting caught outside with excessive smoke for a couple of minutes is as life and death as a tornado or blizzard. Most people would be perfectly safe if there was even an hour or less advanced notice. And that would help prevent frustrations such as the changing of plans based on what turned out to be the MPCA crying wolf.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.