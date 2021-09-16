Worth a Thousand Words: Please vote responsibly in upcoming referendum

The Aug. 19 Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting may have been one of the most unusual, and quite frankly scary, meetings I’ve attended. Upon arrival, we reporters were met with the largest number of people crowded into that room since the district’s controversial decision to drop out of the Rum River Special Education Co-op.
Considering the school board was expected to vote on calling for a second operating referendum vote during the upcoming November elections, one would assume this mass of people were interested in hearing the details of this upcoming referendum. But that wasn’t the case. For a half-hour, around a dozen people rose to speak during public comment, with a vast majority of their topics being demanding the school board not take up a Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum and/or not implementing a mask mandate on students.
While everyone has the right to speak their minds on topics of concern during public comment, these particular subjects were confusing to me. In all the school board meetings I have covered, I have yet to get even a minimal indication the school board was considering CRT curriculum.
As for mask mandates, the district has repeatedly stated that unless they are forced to implement it by someone such as the Minnesota Dept. of Education or Dept. of Health, their plans are to keep masking as encouraged, but not mandated.
How this meeting became scary to me is how it all could potentially tie into the upcoming referendum vote. The raw emotion in the speakers’ voices, plus the rousing round of applause that punctuated their statements made me ponder if there might be a good number of people who might vote against the referendum out of fear the district would use that money to implement CRT. And if masks did become mandatory, would people also vote no to “punish” the district?
Looking back to some social media posts last spring, there was already a completely inaccurate implication the district was staying in hybrid or full distance learning in order to “punish” people for voting down the first referendum. And just since the start of school, there have been numerous community social media posts complaining about a variety of topics that also have little to nothing to do with the district’s financial situation. It almost feels like people are searching for reasons to be mad at the district.
We here at the Star have had a long-standing policy of not endorsing candidates or recommending how to vote on a ballot question. It is a policy I completely agree with, so I’m not going to state how I think you should vote. I will, however, ask you to think long and hard about why you are voting against or for this referendum.
Before filling in that oval, just remember this referendum has nothing to do with the type of curriculum, policies, or actions the district has made or may institute in the future. Those decisions will or have been made irregardless of how much or little revenue the district is generating. The bottom line regarding this vote is simply money and whether or not you believe the district needs more of it. Anything else can be left to debate at a future date.
Editor’s note: early voting for the district’s operating referendum questions officially opens on Sept. 17. See the Aug. 26 edition for full details about the referendum questions and where to vote.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.