Worth a Thousand Words: Ranking of vampire-friendly cities sucks

One of the types of emails that crosses my computer each week is a ranking of best and worst cities in some sort of category. Most of the time, I will delete these without giving them a second glance since they tend to be highly unscientific and are usually tied with trying to get me to interview some random “expert” I’ve never heard of or some sort of company who sponsors the rankings. Last week, however, one came up that actually made me not only take a second look, but to actually save it. The category for this ranking was “Best and Worst cities for vampires.”
While certainly not a hard-core fan, I do casually watch vampire movies, especially if I stumble across one late at night or if there’s nothing else good on TV. So I was a little curious as to who made this ranking. My interest was further piqued when I spotted St. Paul as the sixth-best, and further reading revealed Minneapolis as unlucky #13.
Some of the criteria they used to compile this list included number of warm bodies, blood centers, and homes with basements. They also looked into number of cloudy days, fewer churches, and no garlic festivals.
Obviously, this is a very tongue-in-cheek (or as they put it, “teeth-in-neck”) ranking put out in the spirit of Halloween. Despite that, I still took umbrage with their results, especially the high ranking of the Twin Cities.
Any vampire in their right mind would avoid the “Bold North” at all cost as I would doubt they would survive one of our notorious winters, especially considering, at least in the movies, vampires’ sense of style in clothing would leave their teeth chattering in mere seconds. Sure, our longer nights would be to their benefit, however they would also starve since everyone’s necks (and all other body parts for that matter) are so bundled up they would never be able to sink their teeth into us.
Obviously, however, they didn’t take this sort of thing into consideration as all ten of the best cities are located in the northern third of the continental United States. Nor did they consider Hollywood when comprising their list as the only cities in the top ten that are even close to the setting of a vampire movie is Tacoma and Bellevue, Washington (the “Twilight” movies were set in Forks, Washington).
Conversely, though, the ten worst cities do make some sort of sense as they all are located in the southwestern states of California, Nevada, and Arizona. Although this contradicts such shows as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Once Bitten,” which were both based in California.
The other surprise was how low places made famous for frequenting vampire movies were on the list. The biggest one of those was New Orleans, which was only ranked at 104. The city has been the scene of such notable vampire flicks as “Interview with the Vampire,” “Dracula 2000,” “Son of Dracula,” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.”
Ultimately, though, I guess I should just take the list for what its worth - a campy Halloween themed piece that did have a hidden noble side-cause in bringing up the current blood donation shortage. And maybe it will motivate me to watch a vampire movie or two in the coming days. Happy Halloween!
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
