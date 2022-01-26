Worth a Thousand Words: Ring around the rosy

I have a confession to make. With no disrespect to any of the school board members or other educational leaders, school board meetings in general are rather bland to me. Now, in my defense, I have not and most likely will not have school-aged kids, so the endless list of revised policies (that often contain only minor wording changes) is far from pertinent to me or even a majority of our readers.
Both school districts I cover do have routine portions of their meetings going over specific schools, programs, or learning techniques that I will at least make note of as possibly being article-worthy. However, even some of those don’t scream out “front page news.”
A huge exception to this took place at last Thursday’s Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting, though. And of all things, the topic was how parents pick up their kids after school lets out at Isanti Primary School. I’m not going into great detail of the process here. If you want to find out about it, read my story on the front page of this week’s edition. In general, it has to deal with the use of QR codes to alert teachers when to let students leave their classrooms.
I am one of those people who has a good amount of technology knowledge, but also not completely up-to-date that this sort of thing intrigues me. I’m sure there are many who would look at this setup and go “Yeah, so what’s so great about it?” For me, though, the presentation certainly made me sit up and take notice.
Then I went and saw it in action, for the purposes of getting some sort of visual image to go along with my story. That’s when intrigue turned into fascination and admiration.
The whole process goes so smoothly it almost seems too simple. For about 20 minutes I saw a line of cars make their way into the parking lot, briefly pause in front of one of two sign posts, then gradually make their way in a semi-circle to in front of the school doors, where their kids were making their way out.
I wish I would have put a stopwatch on one specific car to see how long the process took, but it couldn’t be more than a couple minutes. The only significant pause I could see is if a parent needed to get out to help their kid get appropriately fastened into their seat.
And you could tell some of these parents have quickly become seasoned veterans in the routine. There are some who are able to scan the QR code while performing a “rolling stop.” In fact, I’m guessing some could go through the whole routine without shifting into park (although that isn’t recommended for safety reasons).
Sure, there are still a couple of small glitches with the system. Namely, parents who are on a tighter timeline need to get there extra-early and wait in a lineup of cars along Third Avenue NW. But that is more of an indication of how an efficient system was needed.
So, hats off to Principal Shane Dordal, Academic Coach Ann Marie Guldseth, and the rest of the IPS staff. They said a few other schools have already inquired about this system, and I’m sure many more will take note after hearing about it.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
