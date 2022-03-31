Worth a Thousand Words: Shining a light on more than ‘athletes’

Last week, some of our eagle-eyed readers might have noticed a difference in one of our semi-regular features. The change was somewhat subtle, but I believe the catalyst of the change is significant.
The feature in question used to be known as “Athlete of the Week.” It is a pretty basic feature where we asked a coach to select one of the members of their team, give the reason for the selection, and then have the selected student answer a few simple questions. We then run their answers along with a cutout photo of the recipient in action.
This feature, which we’ve been running in its current form for a couple of years now, has been well received within both the Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch sports departments. I didn’t realize, though, how popular it was until I received a phone call about a month or so ago. That phone call was from one of the coaches for the North Branch robotics team asking if they could nominate someone for the feature.
Being known as a huge sports fan, one of the things I’ve always tried to be cognizant of was giving too much attention to the local sports teams. This wasn’t because I don’t think student-athletes deserve a level of recognition. It also wasn’t because I didn’t think our readers liked seeing their accomplishments either.
Rather, I was concerned that the Star would get pigeon-holed into being excellent in their sports coverage, but sub-par at everything else. In other words, I didn’t want to be known as a one-trick pony.
Now, I’m not saying that members of robotics teams aren’t “athletes” or that robotics isn’t a “sport,” but I will admit that in my mind, a robotics competition didn’t equate to what could be construed as a traditional “sport.”
After that very pleasant phone call, I realized that the “Athlete of the Week” feature was somewhat pigeon-holed into one group of people and that it could become so much more. Both high schools have a myriad of extra-curricular activities that are comprised of students just as deserving of being featured, and not just when they reach a certain level of achievement.
However, with the expansion of the feature to other activities, the name just doesn’t fit anymore. So, after a little bit of brain-storming, a new moniker was formed — the Bluejacket/Viking “Shining Star.” I feel this new name allows the feature to be all-encompassing for the wide variety of activities that are offered and can be featured in the same light, such as the theatre departments, math teams, speech, mock trial, or knowledge bowl, just to name a few.
With the help of both schools’ activities directors, we have begun spreading the invitation to any and all activities to submit nominations for this rebranded feature. But just in case anyone was unintentionally missed, submissions can be made to me from any activities’ leaders. Just contact me at either of the below to receive the questionnaire.
I am very excited to see where this rechristened feature goes. I’m positive these changes will make for an even more anticipated regular feature in the Star’s pages.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.