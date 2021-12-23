Worth a Thousand Words: Silly Christmas songs make holiday extra jolly

A couple weeks ago, the editor of the Pine City Pioneer wrote her column about how everyone in their office started ranking the most and least favorite Christmas songs.
The Pioneer’s staff were pretty much mixed in what their favorite song was, but it was nearly unanimous what the least favorite one is — “The Christmas Shoes” by NewSong. I certainly can’t disagree with that opinion. It is probably the most depressing song ever, much less Christmas song.
Of course this column got me thinking about my preferences for Christmas songs, but I think that subject has been overdone this time of year. Rather, I thought I would list my top five “they’re so bad, they’re great” Christmas songs. I think that sort of list better suits my personality anyway.
#5: “All I want for Christmas (Is my two front teeth).” Most people have heard this song, but what might surprise you is it isn’t some kid lisping his way through the song. It’s actually Spike Jones & His City Slickers, who were known as being more of a spoof band. Anyway, this song is mockingly referenced over and over by sarcastic people (including yours truly as part of a staff column to fill space in our college newspaper).
#4: “I’m getting Nuttin’ for Christmas.” It’s been remade by many artists, but the best version has to be by Art Mooney and His Orchestra, with the lead vocals being sung by six-year-old Barry Gordon. The song becomes even funnier when you stop to think that this kid isn’t denying he did any of those transgressions, but is just mad that “somebody snitched on me.”
#3: “The 12 Days of Christmas” by The Muppets. This might sound like a strange inclusion on this list, but then consider who is singing this particular version. It doesn’t sound that spectacular at the beginning, when it’s John Denver singing, but then your favorite Muppets join in, including Beaker. My only disappointment is The Swedish Chef isn’t included. But what makes it a classic is Miss Piggy’s over-the-top, drawn out “Fiiiive Goooold Riiings,” punctuated by an increasingly emphatic “Bah-dum-dum-dum!”
#2: “I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” by Gayla Peevey. The absurdity of the lyrics are just too much. This is another song that’s been remade by several artists, including LeAnn Rimes. But nobody can equal the sass of the original version, which was recorded when Peevey was 10.
#1: “Dominick the Donkey (The Italian Christmas Donkey)” by Lou Monte. This is probably the least-recognized song on this list, but it is by far my favorite. To me, it sounds like something that was made up on an episode of “Whose Line is it Anyway.”
Honorable Mention: “Christmas Don’t Be Late” by Alvin and the Chipmunks. Alvin repeatedly demanding a hula hoop and then everything breaking down as all three insist on singing it again is just too funny.
Well, there’s my list. For those to whom this list brings a smile to your face, you’re welcome. And for those who agonize over having these songs earwormed into your brain, I offer no apologies. It’s Christmas, it’s supposed to be fun. Get over yourself, you Grinch.
Actually, we here at the Star hope that whatever gives you pleasure during the holidays comes in abundance. Merry Christmas!
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
