Worth a Thousand Words: Some, not all vaccination mandates cross the line

With yet another spike in COVID cases, there is not only a return of some mandates, but the creation of new ones as well. Many of those new mandates are along the lines of vaccination requirements.
This turn of events is certainly frustrating for both sides of this issue. I think everyone can agree we were really enjoying the freedom of not wearing masks everywhere, so the thought of having to “mask up” again when entering buildings is a big belly-drop.
I’m not going to get into the masking debate. That argument has been going on for way too long now and anything I say would just be a repeat of what has already been said.
I’m also not going to argue whether or not people should get vaccinated. Everyone has their reasons why they have or have not. That’s their right under the concept of free will. However, there are consequences for either decision as well.
I readily will state I got vaccinated in large part because I wanted to avoid having to go through things like contact tracing, quarantining, along with feeling free to not wear a mask and feeling more secure in larger groups. Further reasons confirming my decision presented themselves as prior to my recent medical procedures, I had to be tested for COVID and there was far less concern I would test positive, which would have complicated or delayed said procedures.
At that time, though, I didn’t consider the idea that getting vaccinated might directly impact my employment, my ability to go to venues with large crowds, or especially my ability to shop or eat at certain businesses. And that’s where the line being crossed between public safety and personal liberties (for lack of a better word) is up for debate.
Right off the bat I will say I think employers or schools should be allowed to make vaccination be a condition of employment or attendance. For a long time now, employment has been conditioned upon drug tests, background checks, and even criminal or driving records for certain positions. So making COVID vaccination a condition is within their rights. With schools, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) shots have long been required for attendance, so why not add COVID, especially once it is approved for all ages?
What’s not so black and white is businesses or venues requiring vaccination or a negative test result as a condition of patronizing them. Businesses have the right to refuse service or to establish their own rules for patronage. “No shoes, no shirt, no service” is the most obvious example. Mandatory masks falls into this category. At the same time, they can’t make rules that blatantly discriminates against groups of people, so it could be argued that “anti-vaxers” are being discriminated against.
What I feel absolutely crosses the line is when the government forces businesses to mandate vaccination. Besides the question mentioned above, it puts all these businesses in a very bad position. Everyone has seen confrontations over wearing a mask. Well, those confrontations would be ten times worse over vaccinations. If a business is willing to take on that burden on their own, that’s one thing. Forcing a business to take on that burden is another.
Additionally, it is impossible for governments to enforce this. While its easy to look around to make sure everyone is wearing a mask or are social distancing, what are officials going to do, walk around every business and ask everyone for proof of vaccination? I don’t know of a single government entity with enough time or manpower to do that.
Conversely, government bodies also don’t have the right to tell an entity they can’t mandate vaccinations, or to threaten punishment if they do. No government entity has the right to force people to feel uncomfortable at work, or anywhere for that matter.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.