Worth a Thousand Words: Special election was the right call

Back in May, 2021 I wrote in this space that there may come a time in the future when North Branch residents should be asked for a second time whether or not North Branch Water & Light should be absorbed into the city’s Public Works Department and the NBW&L Commission be abolished. Well, that time is now.
In holding with our policy of not publicly endorsing for or against any active candidates or ballot questions, I’m not going to state how I think people should vote this November. However, I will state that the decision by the city council (albeit by a 3-2 vote) to hold a special election exclusively for these questions was the correct one to make.
There are very few things Minnesota statute allows for city councils to request the residents of the city to directly decide how they should proceed, much less mandates cities to call for a ballot referendum. The most recognized of these is a local option sales tax increase. The abolishment of a utility commission such as NBW&L is another one.
The reason the state requires such a public vote is because it is of utmost concern to all the residents, and not just the ones who are customers of the utility. And that is the number one reason why I feel it is the right decision to hold a special election for it, even though it is more costly to the city. The decision is so important, it should receive everyone’s undivided attention, which is something that would be impossible to achieve in the middle of the upcoming circus known as the 2024 Presidential election.
At the same time, even a special election doesn’t guarantee everyone will cast an educated ballot. The NBW&L Commissioners have already pledged to offer up a detailed information campaign. The city council has also stated they will contribute as much factual information as possible. However, their capabilities are more limited as fair campaign practices laws prevents the council from offering up suggestions on how to vote. Frequently, that means government bodies become extra-cautious and withhold important information out of fear someone will construe it as trying to influence voters.
We here at the Star share that dedication to providing as much information as possible, which includes the pros, cons, and possible consequences of the questions passing or failing. To that effect, we will be running a detailed article in next week’s edition spelling out the two questions on the ballot. Between then and November, we will offer up any updated information that we feel is pertinent to voters’ decisions. If no new information comes to light, we may choose to rerun the same article in October as a reminder for voters. And of course, we will provide specific details as to physically how, when, and where to vote as they become available.
As a quick side-note, the official calling for a special election triggers our paid political letters to the editor policy, which means any letters to the editor directly or indirectly referencing NBW&L or the ballot questions will be subject to a publishing fee.
Together, I am confident we will be able to deliver a detailed, fact-based, unbiased guide for this extremely important vote. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about our coverage, feel free to contact me.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
