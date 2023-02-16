Worth a Thousand Words: State isn’t thoroughly chewing before swallowing

Once again, the Minnesota legislature refuses to look before they leap into one of their chosen agendas in a rush to get it pushed through the process. This time around it is with what is commonly known as “universal” free breakfast and lunches for all students.
Before COVID and then again this school year, any families who are in need of financial assistance to help purchase school lunches would need to apply for aid, with their income being the determining factor. However, during the COVID years, the federal government mandated all kids receive free meals. Inspired by that, many politicians have jumped on continuing this on the state level now that the federal government has reverted back to the pre-COVID lunch policies.
While this might sound noble, it is fraught with pitfalls. The biggest of which is it is a prime example of legislative overkill. There is no doubt there are plenty of families who are currently teetering on the edge of being eligible for the current program. And an expansion of the eligibility would certainly be much appreciated by those on the brink. But do we really need to give blanket financial aid to families who on a regular basis fork over more money for their morning coffee fix than what one school lunch would cost?
A second issue is I believe the state’s estimates of the cost of this expansion are grossly underestimated. The current proposal calls for the state to fund the difference between what schools currently receive from the federal and state governments for each student enrolled in free or reduced lunches and what schools would receive if every student were enrolled. The problem with that is, as was evidenced during the COVID-based free lunches, many families will simply not fill out the application forms since they automatically are getting free lunches. The result of this is a shift of money coming from the federal government to now being funded at the state level.
Additionally, it has repeatedly been pointed out what happens when the state doesn’t have a multi-billion dollar surplus burning a hole in politicians’ pockets? My guess is, like usual, the state will shift the financial burden of covering these expenses back onto individual schools and by extension local taxpayers.
Another headache this creates is most schools also attach activity fee discounts to those eligible for free or reduced lunches. With everyone receiving them automatically, schools will have to come up with their own way of determining who should receive reduced activity fees.
Finally, the first thing that popped into my head when hearing of this proposal was the expression “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.” Just because the food is free, it doesn’t mean kids, who can be notoriously picky eaters, will actually partake in these offerings. But schools will need to operate off the assumption every kid will actually eat, which will create not only a waste of food but a waste of money as well. In the meantime, many of those kids this program is designed to help will continue to go hungry.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.