Worth a Thousand Words: Taylor Swift era different than previous icons

It was interesting watching from a distance the whole Taylor Swift hysteria that took over the Twin Cities this past weekend. As a concert-goer (but just of another genre) myself, it would be very hypocritical of me to mock the excitement of the throngs of people congregating at US Bank Stadium Friday and Saturday. Heck, I myself am excitedly awaiting the Nickelback concert in August, especially since their previous concert was nixed due to COVID.
What really piqued my interest was a question from KARE11’s Jana Shortal, who basically asked “Why is the big deal with Taylor Swift?” She prefaced this question by stating she wasn’t a fan, but she wasn’t a critic of her either.
Many of the responses talked about what Swift means to them personally, their appreciation of her music, and her public persona. My initial reaction was how can you define or explain a pop culture icon? Swift isn’t the first person to cause mass hysteria. Back in my parent’s day, it was Elvis Presley and the Beatles. For my generation, I look at Madonna and Michael Jackson in the same way.
In looking at these five examples, it can be noted how different these icons are. One is a singer who has been claimed by country music, rock, and roll, and even gospel as one of their own. Next, we have a group of unassuming looking men from England. Third, there’s a female who was a mixture of glamorous and street-smart. Fourth, we have a black man with Motown roots. Finally, we have a female who started in country but swiftly gained traction in the pop world.
The one thing the first four have is that there was a level of rebellion involved with them. Adults were mortified by Elvis’s swiveling hips and other gyrations. The Beatles were that “long-haired” band that sang some claimed were promoting drug use (which did turn out to be true). Madonna created a fashion trend and image that many thought was rather promiscuous — not to mention the whole burning cross fiasco. Michael Jackson’s dancing made Elvis look tame.
But then there’s Taylor Swift. I don’t know anyone who can find fault with her, outside of being a little too image-conscious, or maybe her songs are too sappy. In general, though, there isn’t anything about her that would make parents go “I don’t want my kid idolizing her.” The fans waiting all day for the concert to start passed the time by making friendship bracelets, for crying out loud.
Believe me, that is a nice change of pace. Even though I come from the era of “sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll” — the “Decade of Decadence” as it were, I find today’s music even worse. So, while Swift’s haters are gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, I’ll go along with her and say “Shake it Off.”
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
