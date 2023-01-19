Worth a Thousand Words: They’re coming to take me away, ha-ha

I swear being a Minnesota Vikings fan is going to drive me to the Loony Bin! The night after their most recent playoff misstep (to say the least) and I found myself waking up three times in the middle of very bizarre dreams while at the same time noticing having a headache.
While mainly trying to be a realist, I was admittedly sucked into the thought that this team might just be one of destiny. But who can blame me — or any other die-hard fan? We start the season by running over our heated rivals — the Green Bay Packers. After one terrible game we wind up rattling off seven-straight wins, with all of them being by less than a touchdown and two-point conversion. On top of that, most of those games came down to a final play — either the Vikings successfully completing or the opponents being unsuccessful.
Another lopsided loss ended that streak, but we responded with four wins in five games en route to clinching the NFC North title. And of course, all four of those wins were by less than eight points and as everyone is well aware, included the largest come-from-behind win in NFL history. All told, we won 11 games by less than eight points, also an NFL record.
So, entering the playoffs, it was easy to shrug off all the naysayers who pointed out how statistically we had one of the worst defenses in the league. Plus, we were facing the same team we had just recently defeated, albeit it took a Vikings record 61 yard field goal to do it.
Unfortunately, those naysayers appear to be spot-on. We were simply outplayed by the Giants, especially their offense against our defense. But we were also out-coached, not only with their offensive play calling, but their defensive scheme was almost the polar opposite of the last game and even more notably, it completely went against their normal M.O.
However, I continue to remain optimistic. Kevin O’Connell did make rookie coach mistakes, but overall he also showed a ton of potential of becoming a great coach. And more importantly, his attitude and philosophy was a huge breath of fresh air coming off the often sour Mike Zimmer era.
Sure, our defense needs more than just a little tinkering, but our offense is still one of the most potent in the NFL. So I heartily believe we will be right back in contention for at least the NFC North title next season.
Don’t get me wrong, it again won’t be easy. One look at next year’s opponents reveals a majority of the teams outside the NFC North made the playoffs this year. And there is always a chance the Packers will rebound or that next year will finally be the year the Lions live up to preseason expectations, or the Bears will take advantage of having the #1 draft pick... oh well, I guess I should just avoid the rush and stock up on aspirin now. And maybe put a little money away for an appointment or two with a good psychologist.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.