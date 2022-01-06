Worth a Thousand Words: Uninvited guests are starting to bug me

As I’m sure everyone recalls, this past fall saw an incredible upsurge in the number of boxelder bugs. The explanation I heard was that every four or five years there tends to be a population explosion of these particular insects, and for some unknown reason, this last fall was a particularly big one.
That was certainly the case here at the Star’s offices, where the outside of the building — especially the south-facing side — was bespeckled with them. My office has a window facing west, so there was also a daily cycle of, as the sun started shining through, the little guys would start congregating there. And naturally, quite a number of them found their way inside as well.
Now, I’m far from unaccustomed of these creatures. My parents’ former house was a prime spot. Every single fall they and the Asian lady beetles would amass. They would foolishly think that the basement was a good hideaway once it got colder out. They would literally be dead-wrong about that as the basement was unfinished, with no direct heating. So come the first good freeze, the floors on the south side of the basement would almost instantaneously be covered with dead bugs.
Given this history, and after reading how boxelder bugs are completely harmless, I really didn’t react much to them outside an occasional case of the creeps (especially after the editor of one of our sister newspapers decided to publish a much larger-than-life sized photo of one to go with an article).
Like most people, I figured they would completely disappear in short order as the temps became consistently inhospitable to them. That assumption, however, has been disproven. On a daily basis, anywhere from three to six of the buggers were seen walking around my window, using my blinds like a balance beam, hopping over to my walls, and sometimes even making their way out my office door.
For the most part, I’ve ignored them, or even used them as a brief diversion to whatever task was at hand. I even internally established the “rule” that as long as they don’t encroach on my desk, or more heinously, start crawling on me, I would let them be. After a while though, it seemed they became much more brazen, forcing me to flick them to the floor after which they discover the bottom of my shoe.
After doing that several times in a single day, I discovered my second incorrect assumption — that once the three to six of them met their untimely demise, that would be the end of it. Wrong again. Somehow every bug that was eliminated was replaced by one, if not two more. Even as I look out my window today, there are a good five of them marching along.
And they are beginning to wear out their welcome. It’s gotten to the point where I’m almost daring them to breach my proverbial line in the sand so that I can send them to their graves. The frustrating part is I’m sure others will somehow replace them for the rest of the winter until its warm enough for them to disperse outside.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
