Worth a Thousand Words: Up in the air about Perkins property

As a reporter of local government meetings, one of my top priorities is to present unbiased coverage of the meetings. At the same time, however, it is only natural that I form my own opinions regarding the actions taken.
A vast majority of the time, I have no problem forming such an opinion. However, a recent decision by the Cambridge City Council has me balancing precariously on the fence. That action was their decision to not move forward a request by Dan Smith, the owner of the now-former Perkins Restaurant, to consider amending a Planned Unit Development contract he signed with the city back in 1999 that mandates only a restaurant may occupy a portion of that property. The reason Mr. Smith was making the request was he had a potential buyer of the property who wanted to construct a gas station/convenience store/car wash.
I completely understand the city’s thinking. It has every right to hold people to the contracts they’ve signed and to abide by standard practices, which in this case calls for an approximately two-year wait before the city will consider amending a PUD. It’s also good that it has a vision for how it wants the city to look and what types of businesses are preferred to open in those areas. In fact, I’d be concerned if the council didn’t have such a vision. It’s also sound practice for the city to listen to feedback from its constituents, who in this case, were plainly saying “not another gas station...”
On the other hand, I trust what Mr. Smith told the council about how the restaurant industry has dramatically changed over the years in large part, but not exclusively, because of COVID. Just by looking around, it’s obvious the traditional sit-down restaurants are being replaced by a new, more efficient system. Either that, or a sit-down restaurant needs to offer alcohol to stay viable. So the prospects of someone coming in and starting up such a business at that location is significantly smaller than even a few years ago.
I also 100% agree with Mr. Smith that it would be a shame (in more ways than one) if that property sat empty for something like two or more years while waiting for the “right” type of business to open there.
There’s also the argument that it’s Mr. Smith’s property, and all he wants to do is sell it so he can retire, so it’s not really fair for the city to deny him this. Finally, there’s the argument that whoever this potential business is, it obviously has done its homework and feel “another gas station” could be profitable at that location.
I guess, with all these very viable arguments from both sides, I would have preferred to see the council at least allow Mr. Smith’s request to be heard by the Planning Commission (which would be the mandatory next step for such a request). At least that way, Mr. Smith could have introduced more specifics to his situation.
But since it opted to not even take that next step, at least for the time being, I hope (and believe) the city will be true to its word that it will give Mr. Smith all the assistance it can provide in trying to find a purchaser who is willing to open some sort of restaurant. That way, it will be able to see first-hand if there is a need to modify its vision of that property.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
