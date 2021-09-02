Worth a Thousand Words: Vikings’ most imposing foe may be injuries

Well, football season is once again upon us! As a die-hard Vikings fan, I’ve been anxiously awaiting this time of the year with a measure of optimism. I’ve already changed my ringtone to “Skol Vikings,” and switched over to donning my Vikings-themed masks wherever they are required (it’s sad that this is becoming part of yearly rituals).
Following the three preseason games, however, I will admit that there is a level of skepticism sprinkled into that optimism. While it certainly looks like we have shored up much of the defensive issues we experienced last season, there are still some concerns, especially when it comes to the offense and the team’s depth.
We still possess some of the best talent in the NFL at skill positions (running back and wide receiver). And unlike many, I’ve always been a supporter of our quarterback, Kirk Cousins. However, at the moment I am concerned about how this talent will be utilized. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak certainly comes from a great coaching lineage, but so far it seems like he’s going through on-the-job training. Midway through their preseason, they were still trying to figure out if Kubiak should be calling plays from the sideline or up in the coaches booth.
And while the entire first-team offense hasn’t collectively played a down together, the plays that Kubiak has called have been very bland, resulting in the team not scoring an offensive touchdown until late in the final preseason game. I can only hope he’s been holding out on displaying his full offensive schemes until the regular season.
More concerning, though, is our team depth. We’ve already seen the team’s limited options should the injury bug or COVID rears its ugly head (again, it’s sad that is even an issue again this year). First-round draft pick, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw hasn’t seen any action due to injury, which has revealed the all-too familiar cracks in the offensive line. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. will now miss several games, leaving us with only one player at that position who has caught a touchdown pass in an NFL regular season game. Linebacker Anthony Barr also remains questionable for the season opener.
Highest on that concern list is at quarterback. Cousins has proved himself to be extremely resilient, as he has yet to miss a regular season game with the Vikings due to injury. But with the exception of Tom Brady or Russel Wilson, current quarterbacks just seem to be prone to getting injured at some point in time. If that should happen (knock on wood it doesn’t), our current backup is rookie Kellen Mond, who has only made headlines for contracting breakthrough COVID.
I am writing this column on Tuesday morning, and between when it was written and when it will be published, all NFL teams will have reduced their rosters to 53 players. Here’s hoping the Vikings have managed to find some depth at these key positions via the waiver wire. If not, there are going to be many, many Vikings fans who will need to do some heavy praying that certain players remain healthy for the entire season.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
