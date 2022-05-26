Worth a Thousand Words: Watch the birdies!

There’s an old expression that states “birds of a feather flock together.” While the meaning of the expression is supposed to proclaim how like-minded people tend to congregate, this past weekend provided me with definitive (and admittedly comical) proof of the literal origins of the proverb.
You see, my mom and dad’s house features a screened-in porch that also happens to be the most direct route to their fenced-in backyard. Mainly during cold weather, but sometimes for convenience purposes other times of the year, my parents will prop open the porch’s screen door, which allows them to simply open the sliding door to let Ms. Mollie out to do her “business.”
One of the drawbacks to this practice is other animals can just as easily enter the screened porch, especially our fine feathered friends. This is exactly what happened as we discovered a pair of purple finches — one male and one female — fluttering around the porch.
Another common expression is to call someone of lesser intelligence “bird-brained.” That expression has also been proven accurate. These two finches were frantically flying around, bouncing off the screens, unable to find the opening they flew into to fly back out. My dad asked me to try to herd these two out the door to minimalize the chances of injury.
Initially, my technique was to walk around the porch with my arms outstretched, trying to coax them towards the door. It took a while, but finally, I was successful with one of them finding the exit. The other one was either much more stubborn or much more stupid and would land on the door frame but wouldn’t dip down that few inches to freedom. (On a side note, that remaining bird was the male. I will let you make your own hypothesis on that factoid).
Since that was obviously not working, we decided to let the little guy calm down a bit and hoped he would naturally find his way out. You can probably figure out what happened next. Not only had the little guy not discovered the exit, but two other finches joined in on the fun. Now, while my first technique was partially successful with two birds, it was downright fruitless with three.
So, on to plan B, which was to get a fishing net and use that to either further persuade their exit route or failing that, actually trap them in the net. That technique proved equally tricky — and probably comical — as I was now walking in circles, holding a fishing net above my head.
Finally, I was able to net one of them and quickly step outside before she slipped through the holes in the twine. It didn’t take long to net the second one, with that one getting slightly tangled, so I had to give him a little assistance in getting out of the net. The third one actually figured out how to get out without being netted.
So, as silly as I probably looked, I felt good in safely removing the four of them from their predicament. And as they darted away, all four of them let out a series of chirps that I believe was an appreciative “thank you.” Either that or they were cursing me out for breaking up their little get-together.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
