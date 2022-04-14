Worth a Thousand Words: We are not alone

This past weekend I had the opportunity to attend a three-day conference for select newspaper editors and publishers. The primary purpose of this conference was to give attendees a better understanding of the importance of us individually and newspapers in general being leaders within our community, along with a sort of blueprint for how we can improve on that aspect.
I’m not going to go into great details about my takeaways from this main purpose of the conference at this time. However, I will say it was an excellent experience and I will be writing much more about it in the not-so-distant future.
For the time being, though, I do want to touch on a secondary takeaway from the three days. For this year’s conference, the participants pretty much covered a good geographical cross-section of the state. There was a newspaper from south of Rochester, one from the Minnesota River Valley, another from the northern fringes of Minneapolis, a couple from the west central area, one from the northwestern area, and one from the somewhat northeastern area.
And the thing that was very striking is that despite the different regions of the state, we all had a lot in common. During discussions it was revealed we all were dealing with the same issues of being overworked, underpaid and short-staffed. We also all had concerns about decreased revenues and increased expenses.
While this certainly shouldn’t be a surprise, the similarities didn’t end there. As I read through sample issues of several of the participants, the article topics were also eerily familiar, and I’m not just talking about universal stories such as COVID, the situation in Ukraine, the exploits of high school sports teams, or other state-wide topics.
An article in one newspaper talked about the county commissioners trying to decide if they should change the county recorder position from elected to appointed, with the quotes from the public hearing being almost identical to those we heard here.
Another newspaper was covering its school board’s decision to place a bond referendum on the November ballot. A third editor was relaying its policies for paid political letters to the editor in light of the expected earlier onslaught of such letters.
One of the activities we repeatedly participated in was called “balcony sessions,” which consisted of one person relaying a specific issue they were dealing with in order to get feedback from the others. All 11 of us had an opportunity to be the presenter, and in all 11 instances, it wasn’t very difficult to realize “been there, done that.”
Additionally, not only could we sympathize with everyone else, in a good number of instances, I realized how what I went through was relatively less significant than what someone else went through or was going through. Just as one example, after hearing how one newspaper featured a single person who was owner/publisher/editor/reporter/photographer and how her “staff” was comprised of one additional part-timer, I can never complain about being “overworked” ever again!
The thing is, I’m sure any sort of grouping could come to the same conclusion. And in doing so, I think it would put a better perspective on things for everyone. After all, while we might not necessarily all be in the same boat as others, our boats are most likely at least on the same body of water.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
