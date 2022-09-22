Worth a Thousand Words: Welcome to the 2022 election guide

I’m sure a few of our readers are doing a double-take when they read through this edition of the Star. Let me ease your confusion. Yes, this is the Sept. 22 edition of the Isanti-Chisago County Star, and yes, that is the 2022 general election guide inserted as a special second section.
After years and years of publishing an election guide two weeks before election day, we decided to publish it much, much earlier in the campaign season. We did the same thing in 2020, and it continues to be vital given the large number of local contested elections. You see, ever since back in 2016 when the state of Minnesota allowed people to cast early votes via either the traditional absentee method or in person, we have heard the call to give voters key information about the candidates earlier.
In 2020, we cited the COVID pandemic as a primary reason for an increase in early voting. Now, it’s starting to be more of a convenience thing for many voters. Nobody enjoys standing in line on a potentially cold November day when they can cast their vote in September/October without waiting in too long of a line.
While numbers seem to indicate a sharp decrease in the percentage of voters who filled out their ballots early during August’s primary, it still appears that enough early ballots are cast to justify continuing with our earlier running of election guides.
But why Sept. 22? Well, simply put, early voting officially begins tomorrow (Sept. 23). This way, as close to 100% of area voters will at least have some sort of resource to look at to make an informed decision. Only the people who insist on being at the front of the line on day one may not have access to the physical edition of our election guide, but even they will be able to look it up on our website.
But by doing so, are we risking alienating a majority of the area’s voters who will still do so in person on election day? This is a question we wrestled with over and over again back in 2020. What we ultimately decided was to run a more abbreviated version of an election guide in October. In our Oct. 27 edition, we are looking at running a list of all of the candidates’ names, plus some informational articles about voting in person. We will also openly reference this election guide as a reminder of where voters can still find the needed information, plus we will repost the guide on our website and social media. And thanks to modern technology, we will be placing a QR code in that edition that will take readers directly to this edition simply by scanning it with their cell phones. In fact, you will note we have included a QR code for our Primary Election Guide this time.
We feel this is the best way to provide equal information for all voters, no matter when they decide to vote. After all, the most important thing is that not only do as many people vote as possible, but they cast an educated vote as well.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
