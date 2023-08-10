Worth a Thousand Words: What is all the hoopla about?

In watching all the hoopla and almost literal cartwheels being done starting August 1 and lasting through this last weekend regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana use, I just have to say I don’t get it.
I’ve made no secret about the fact that I don’t drink alcohol. There are two primary reasons for this: first, I simply don’t like the taste. Second, I choose not to consume anything that is significantly mind-altering. Because of that, I’ve never understood the overwhelming need to include alcohol consumption at events, otherwise, people won’t have as much fun.
I’ve attended tons of events — from small to large, and I’ve never left it thinking “it would have been so much better if there was alcohol involved.” It makes me wonder if local events such as the rodeo, street dances, fairs, or other community gatherings would be nearly as popular if they didn’t offer alcohol.
I have the same thoughts about using marijuana myself and by extension the same questions about marijuana use. Why is it so important for people to be able to use it? I completely get that marijuana has some positive medicinal properties. So I have no problem with it being legal as a prescribed medicine. But as for the rest of the people who desire to use it, I just have to ask why? Why are people flocking to the couple of tribe-run shops that already have been granted permission to sell it? Why do people think it’s “hilarious” that someone plants themselves along a busy highway with a sign stating he will take a hit for each horn honk he receives? And why are people freaking out at the thought of local governments trying to place common-sense limitations on it?
The only thing I can figure is this is essentially the same as reaching the legal drinking age. Even though many have already been (technically illegally) drinking for several years, they just have to cut loose and celebrate the fact they can now do it legally. And many times, that means doing it to excess.
But in the case of marijuana, it’s not just people turning 21 who are celebrating reaching the “milestone” age. It is every single person from 21 years of age and up who are celebrating this new freedom at the exact same time.
At least, that is what I am hoping it is. So just like reaching the legal drinking age, most will have their little fling, and then return to a more normal, or at least moderated use of cannabis. And if that is the case, I’m fine with that too. Just like I don’t begrudge people who responsibly partake in alcohol, who am I to say people can’t responsibly partake in using marijuana?
Just to be clear, though, the keyword is “responsibly,” which has a tighter definition than with alcohol. After all, there is no such thing as second-hand alcohol consumption, but just like tobacco, second-hand marijuana smoke is a very real thing that many like myself find unpleasant.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
