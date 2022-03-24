Worth a Thousand Words: What’s the Wordle on the street?

Like many people, I have taken to playing various cell phone app games, especially ones that seem to become popular almost overnight. I dabbled with “Angry Birds” (at least the Star Wars version), got my fix of “Trivia Crack,” and in fact still play “Words with Friends” mainly with family members. About the only game I never really got into was “Candy Crush” for some unknown reason.
So, when reports started circulating about this popular game called “Wordle,” I was naturally intrigued. Working for a newspaper, anything dealing with words is a bit of a niche sort of thing. It also had all the elements I look for in a casual distraction, namely a limit to only one game per day. Finally, it somewhat hearkens me back to my childhood, where my sister and I would engage in “Master Minds,” a tabletop game (not to be confused with the Gameshow Network’s trivia show), where instead of trying to figure out a hidden word, players are tasked with figuring out the order of a combination of colored marbles.
So, after hearing about the fourth or fifth news story about this new fad, plus seeing more and more of my Facebook friends bragging about their successes, I decided I would give it a try.
But there was a small error on my part. After doing a search on Google Play for “Wordle,” I loaded the top free entry that popped up and began playing it. Unlike several of my friends, though, I bypassed sharing my results. Also, heeding the “avoid spoiling it for anyone else” warning, I declined commenting on anyone else’s posts.
For several weeks, I went along blissfully playing what I thought was the exact same game as almost everyone else (I did have a couple friends openly state they were playing a knockoff version). That was until my game changed and, besides the traditional five-letter version, began offering a “hard” version that was six letters long, and an “easy” version that was only four letters long.
Since I was going along at an almost three-week winning streak with the five-word version, I immediately enjoyed playing the “hard” version since it was more challenging. But the strange thing was, nobody else was talking about this new option. That’s when I took a closer look and discovered I was in fact playing “Wordling!” — one of the knockoff versions.
Further investigation revealed that the real “Wordle” wasn’t available in an app. Since it was bought out by the New York Times, it was only available through them, which I have now created a shortcut for so I can now play up to three games a day. Both versions are similar in skill level. Some days are almost too easy, and some days are more challenging.
And even though the uproar over the game seems to have somewhat subsided, I will probably continue to play it for a while. It keeps my mind sharp and fuels my competitive nature. Just don’t look for me to brag up my results, even if I luck out and get it on the first try. I’m quite satisfied in just basking in my own personal success.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.